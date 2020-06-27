All apartments in Seattle
414 Raye St - 414

414 Raye Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 Raye Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
414 Raye St - 414 Available 07/19/19 North Queen Anne Duplex - Available July 19th! Year round perfection! Beat the heat this summer in your air-conditioned, delightful two bedroom, one bathroom condo in North Queen Anne.
An open floor plan and a wood burning fireplace make for cozy winter evenings. Enjoy the convenice of full size laundry on the main level. Sliding doors lead you out to a private deck, perfect for summer entertaining or just having a glass of wine after a hectic day. Two off-street parking spots for small to mid-sized cars included in your rent. Up the hill from SPU and just a short walk away from the liveliness of Queen Annes upscale shops, restaurants, and entertainment! This location offers easy access to Highway-99, Fremont, Downtown and Amazon/SLU. Minutes from Tableau, Salesforce, and Google.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #tableau #salesforce #seattlecountrydayschool #spu #microsoftconnector

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4991714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Raye St - 414 have any available units?
414 Raye St - 414 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Raye St - 414 have?
Some of 414 Raye St - 414's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Raye St - 414 currently offering any rent specials?
414 Raye St - 414 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Raye St - 414 pet-friendly?
No, 414 Raye St - 414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 414 Raye St - 414 offer parking?
Yes, 414 Raye St - 414 offers parking.
Does 414 Raye St - 414 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Raye St - 414 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Raye St - 414 have a pool?
No, 414 Raye St - 414 does not have a pool.
Does 414 Raye St - 414 have accessible units?
No, 414 Raye St - 414 does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Raye St - 414 have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Raye St - 414 does not have units with dishwashers.
