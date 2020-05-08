All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

4123 California Ave. S.W.

4123 California Avenue Southwest · (206) 948-6046
Location

4123 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The Osborn Condominiums, a beautiful condominium building in the heart of West Seattle. Building has secured access, elevator, parking garage, courtyard and rooftop deck. Close to shops, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, post office and churches. Beautiful 1 bedroom plus den unit in The Osborn Condominiums. Great kitchen with maple cabinets, granite slab counter, natural stone backsplash and stainless appliances. Large bedroom with double closet. Den/office area off the entry. Washer and dryer in the unit. Nice deck off the living room. Secure parking garage, elevator and roof deck.

Terms: 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 California Ave. S.W. have any available units?
4123 California Ave. S.W. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 California Ave. S.W. have?
Some of 4123 California Ave. S.W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 California Ave. S.W. currently offering any rent specials?
4123 California Ave. S.W. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 California Ave. S.W. pet-friendly?
No, 4123 California Ave. S.W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4123 California Ave. S.W. offer parking?
Yes, 4123 California Ave. S.W. does offer parking.
Does 4123 California Ave. S.W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4123 California Ave. S.W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 California Ave. S.W. have a pool?
No, 4123 California Ave. S.W. does not have a pool.
Does 4123 California Ave. S.W. have accessible units?
Yes, 4123 California Ave. S.W. has accessible units.
Does 4123 California Ave. S.W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 California Ave. S.W. has units with dishwashers.
