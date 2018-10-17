All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

412 11th Ave Ph 9

412 11th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

412 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Yesler Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Penthouse located next to Harborview medical and Seattle University - Luxury Penthouse with great view available for rent. Rare opportunity to live on top unit near Seattle University and Harborview medical center. Convenient commute to Seattle downtown, Bellevue, and U-district. Hardwood flooring, marble bath and upgrade throughout. Secure building and parking is available for additional $100 per month. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us to schedule a showing at Daek@35rsolutions.com or i.35rsolutions@gmail.com. Text is available.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5005469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 11th Ave Ph 9 have any available units?
412 11th Ave Ph 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 412 11th Ave Ph 9 currently offering any rent specials?
412 11th Ave Ph 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 11th Ave Ph 9 pet-friendly?
No, 412 11th Ave Ph 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 412 11th Ave Ph 9 offer parking?
Yes, 412 11th Ave Ph 9 offers parking.
Does 412 11th Ave Ph 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 11th Ave Ph 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 11th Ave Ph 9 have a pool?
No, 412 11th Ave Ph 9 does not have a pool.
Does 412 11th Ave Ph 9 have accessible units?
No, 412 11th Ave Ph 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 412 11th Ave Ph 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 11th Ave Ph 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 11th Ave Ph 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 11th Ave Ph 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
