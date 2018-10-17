412 11th Ave Ph 9

Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Penthouse located next to Harborview medical and Seattle University - Luxury Penthouse with great view available for rent. Rare opportunity to live on top unit near Seattle University and Harborview medical center. Convenient commute to Seattle downtown, Bellevue, and U-district. Hardwood flooring, marble bath and upgrade throughout. Secure building and parking is available for additional $100 per month. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us to schedule a showing at Daek@35rsolutions.com or i.35rsolutions@gmail.com. Text is available.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5005469)