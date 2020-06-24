All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

410 21st Avenue #B

410 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

410 21st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Minor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
stainless steel
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dogs allowed
pet friendly
410 21st Avenue #B Available 04/06/19 Capitol Hill Townhouse - Available April 6th! This beautiful and modern 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse has everything you are looking for including style, location and convenience! Enjoy the convenient location of this newly built Capitol Hill townhome with a gorgeous kitchen with Quartz countertops and all stainless appliances and gas stove. Light and airy with open floor plan! Master suite encompasses the entire 3rd floor with a Romeo & Juliet balcony and spacious master bathroom with rain head shower. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining from your fabulous rooftop deck that provides 360 degree views with water, power and gas hookups. Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your winter heating bills down! Washer and dryer included and one dedicated, off-street parking spot in the back. Walk to parks, great coffee shops and hip restaurants. Ideally located with quick access to downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon Campus, University of Washington, Seattle University, Swedish Cherry Hill and Microsoft Connector and freeways. Wonderful Capitol Hill location is close to Madison Park and the Arboretum with great running trails and walking paths. One dog ok with $500 deposit, no cats-firm. No smoking.

To schedule a private viewing of this lovely townhouse, please contact Barb Bender at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #CapitolHillRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #UniversityofWashington #SeattleUniversity #SwedishCherryHill

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4670807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 21st Avenue #B have any available units?
410 21st Avenue #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 21st Avenue #B have?
Some of 410 21st Avenue #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 21st Avenue #B currently offering any rent specials?
410 21st Avenue #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 21st Avenue #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 21st Avenue #B is pet friendly.
Does 410 21st Avenue #B offer parking?
No, 410 21st Avenue #B does not offer parking.
Does 410 21st Avenue #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 21st Avenue #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 21st Avenue #B have a pool?
No, 410 21st Avenue #B does not have a pool.
Does 410 21st Avenue #B have accessible units?
No, 410 21st Avenue #B does not have accessible units.
Does 410 21st Avenue #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 21st Avenue #B does not have units with dishwashers.
