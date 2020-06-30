408 Bellevue AVE E Unit 102

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries. This property is under a co-op. An interview is required by the co-op for any interested and approved applicants before signing the lease or scheduling a showing.)
Cozy, 1 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOMS APARTMENT in the urban neighborhood of Capitol Hill in Seattle.
The stunning and UNFURNISHED interior features polished hardwood and tile floors. The galley-type kitchen with a half wall design is fully equipped with glossy granite countertops, cabinets/drawers with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The lovely bedroom is a perfect space to unwind and relax. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, a pedestal sink with a mirror, and a functional toilet. For climate control, a ceiling fan and air conditioning are installed. On-street parking and an office are available for use.
Utilities included in the rent are the internet and the HOA fees which is split 50/50 between the owner and the HOA. The tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and cleaning. Only cats are welcome on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.
The propertys Walkscore is 96/100, Transit Score is 87/100, and Bikescore is 80/100. This is a Walkers Paradise, Very Bikeable, and has Excellent Transit so most trips do not require a car.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=33bV7PsLGvH
Nearby Parks: Thomas Street Mini Park, Tashkent Park, Cascade Playground and Community Gardens.
Bus lines:
47 - 0.0 mile
25 - 0.1 mile
304 - 0.2 mile
355 - 0.2 mile
Rail Lines:
Link light rail - 0.3 mile
First Hill Streetcar - 0.4 mile
South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.5 mile
