408 Bellevue AVE E Unit 102

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly community garden playground internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries. This property is under a co-op. An interview is required by the co-op for any interested and approved applicants before signing the lease or scheduling a showing.)



Cozy, 1 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOMS APARTMENT in the urban neighborhood of Capitol Hill in Seattle.



The stunning and UNFURNISHED interior features polished hardwood and tile floors. The galley-type kitchen with a half wall design is fully equipped with glossy granite countertops, cabinets/drawers with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The lovely bedroom is a perfect space to unwind and relax. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, a pedestal sink with a mirror, and a functional toilet. For climate control, a ceiling fan and air conditioning are installed. On-street parking and an office are available for use.



Utilities included in the rent are the internet and the HOA fees which is split 50/50 between the owner and the HOA. The tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and cleaning. Only cats are welcome on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



The propertys Walkscore is 96/100, Transit Score is 87/100, and Bikescore is 80/100. This is a Walkers Paradise, Very Bikeable, and has Excellent Transit so most trips do not require a car.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=33bV7PsLGvH



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Thomas Street Mini Park, Tashkent Park, Cascade Playground and Community Gardens.



47 - 0.0 mile

25 - 0.1 mile

304 - 0.2 mile

355 - 0.2 mile



Link light rail - 0.3 mile

First Hill Streetcar - 0.4 mile

South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.5 mile



