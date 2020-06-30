All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

408 Bellevue AVE E Unit 102

408 Bellevue Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

408 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
community garden
playground
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries. This property is under a co-op. An interview is required by the co-op for any interested and approved applicants before signing the lease or scheduling a showing.)

Cozy, 1 BEDROOMS, 1-BATHROOMS APARTMENT in the urban neighborhood of Capitol Hill in Seattle.

The stunning and UNFURNISHED interior features polished hardwood and tile floors. The galley-type kitchen with a half wall design is fully equipped with glossy granite countertops, cabinets/drawers with ample storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The lovely bedroom is a perfect space to unwind and relax. The bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, a pedestal sink with a mirror, and a functional toilet. For climate control, a ceiling fan and air conditioning are installed. On-street parking and an office are available for use.

Utilities included in the rent are the internet and the HOA fees which is split 50/50 between the owner and the HOA. The tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and cleaning. Only cats are welcome on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

The propertys Walkscore is 96/100, Transit Score is 87/100, and Bikescore is 80/100. This is a Walkers Paradise, Very Bikeable, and has Excellent Transit so most trips do not require a car.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=33bV7PsLGvH

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required

Nearby Parks: Thomas Street Mini Park, Tashkent Park, Cascade Playground and Community Gardens.

Bus lines:
47 - 0.0 mile
25 - 0.1 mile
304 - 0.2 mile
355 - 0.2 mile

Rail Lines:
Link light rail - 0.3 mile
First Hill Streetcar - 0.4 mile
South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5425348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

