407 N 49th St Apt B

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse available now! Vaulted ceilings and west-facing for multilevel views and lots of light. Ideally located next to the zoo and close to coffee shops, Fremont, Greenlake, and Ballard! Large living room with gas fireplace and open floor plan into kitchen. Kitchen has everything you need including gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, stovetop, refrigerator, garbage disposal and large walk-in pantry. Master has en suite bathroom and three closets! Both bedrooms are on the same level. Amazing rooftop deck with storage and views of the Olympic Mountain range. Includes one car garage and stacked w/d. Water, sewer, garbage included in the price. Pets negotiable.



Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.