Last updated December 20 2019 at 5:20 PM

407 N 49th St Apt B

407 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

407 North 49th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse available now! Vaulted ceilings and west-facing for multilevel views and lots of light. Ideally located next to the zoo and close to coffee shops, Fremont, Greenlake, and Ballard! Large living room with gas fireplace and open floor plan into kitchen. Kitchen has everything you need including gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, stovetop, refrigerator, garbage disposal and large walk-in pantry. Master has en suite bathroom and three closets! Both bedrooms are on the same level. Amazing rooftop deck with storage and views of the Olympic Mountain range. Includes one car garage and stacked w/d. Water, sewer, garbage included in the price. Pets negotiable.

Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 N 49th St Apt B have any available units?
407 N 49th St Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 N 49th St Apt B have?
Some of 407 N 49th St Apt B's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 N 49th St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
407 N 49th St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 N 49th St Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 N 49th St Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 407 N 49th St Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 407 N 49th St Apt B offers parking.
Does 407 N 49th St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 N 49th St Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 N 49th St Apt B have a pool?
No, 407 N 49th St Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 407 N 49th St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 407 N 49th St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 407 N 49th St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 N 49th St Apt B has units with dishwashers.

