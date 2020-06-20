All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4046 34 Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4046 34 Ave SW
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

4046 34 Ave SW

4046 34th Avenue Southwest · (206) 755-7858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Genesee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4046 34th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Genesee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom Tudor home, on a lovely quiet street, features fabulous old-world detailing like cove archways, gleaming oak hardwoods, a custom mahogany secretary built-in adjacent to a masonry fireplace, tile bath; a sunny country-style corner kitchen with large eating space w/Rainier view and spacious adjacent deck, top-floor master w/built-ins and adjacent versatile desk/play area, large and light lower-level office suite, organically-tended gardens planted for year-round interest.
- Huge master bedroom on top floor with nice built ins and room for an office.
- 1 bedroom on main floor with cedar lined closet
- Basement bedroom adjacent to the garage is also perfect for an office space
- Large country style kitchen with 4 year old stainless steel appliances, gas stove original farmers style kitchen sink and large eating space.
- Deck off the kitchen is perfect for bbq?s and enjoying the views of Mt Rainier, and Seahawks Stadium
- Main floor features original oak hardwood flooring and custom mahogany built ins adjacent to beautiful fireplace, tiled bath and separate dining room.
- Washer and dryer in basement
- Lots of on street parking
- One car attached garage accessed from alley

Around Town
- Shop for groceries at nearby Trader
- Pick up your morning joe at The Shack Coffee
- Check out Luna Park restaurant after work
- A new Whole foods is under construction nearby
- A short distance from the main West Seattle shopping district on California Avenue with everything you would want in a city.
- West Seattle golf course a couple blocks away
- Discover Lincoln park as well as many others nearby
- Spend a summer evening on Alki beach

Transportation
- Microsoft connector stops nearby at the 40th Ave SW Masonic Temple
- Rapid Ride C line at SW Alaska St &amp; California Ave SW takes you to downtown Seattle in about 15 minutes.
- There a a large number of buses super close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 34 Ave SW have any available units?
4046 34 Ave SW has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4046 34 Ave SW have?
Some of 4046 34 Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 34 Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
4046 34 Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 34 Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4046 34 Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 4046 34 Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 4046 34 Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 4046 34 Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4046 34 Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 34 Ave SW have a pool?
No, 4046 34 Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 4046 34 Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 4046 34 Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 34 Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4046 34 Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4046 34 Ave SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity