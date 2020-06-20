4046 34 Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This lovely 3 bedroom Tudor home, on a lovely quiet street, features fabulous old-world detailing like cove archways, gleaming oak hardwoods, a custom mahogany secretary built-in adjacent to a masonry fireplace, tile bath; a sunny country-style corner kitchen with large eating space w/Rainier view and spacious adjacent deck, top-floor master w/built-ins and adjacent versatile desk/play area, large and light lower-level office suite, organically-tended gardens planted for year-round interest.

- Huge master bedroom on top floor with nice built ins and room for an office.

- 1 bedroom on main floor with cedar lined closet

- Basement bedroom adjacent to the garage is also perfect for an office space

- Large country style kitchen with 4 year old stainless steel appliances, gas stove original farmers style kitchen sink and large eating space.

- Deck off the kitchen is perfect for bbq?s and enjoying the views of Mt Rainier, and Seahawks Stadium

- Main floor features original oak hardwood flooring and custom mahogany built ins adjacent to beautiful fireplace, tiled bath and separate dining room.

- Washer and dryer in basement

- Lots of on street parking

- One car attached garage accessed from alley



Around Town

- Shop for groceries at nearby Trader

- Pick up your morning joe at The Shack Coffee

- Check out Luna Park restaurant after work

- A new Whole foods is under construction nearby

- A short distance from the main West Seattle shopping district on California Avenue with everything you would want in a city.

- West Seattle golf course a couple blocks away

- Discover Lincoln park as well as many others nearby

- Spend a summer evening on Alki beach



Transportation

- Microsoft connector stops nearby at the 40th Ave SW Masonic Temple

- Rapid Ride C line at SW Alaska St & California Ave SW takes you to downtown Seattle in about 15 minutes.

- There a a large number of buses super close by.