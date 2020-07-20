All apartments in Seattle
4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

4044 Martin Luther King Jr Way S · No Longer Available
Location

4044 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle, WA 98108
Columbia City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Like New!!! -
Built in late 2017, this new modern house is located in a quiet and safe neighborhood in Seattle. The house has 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms and does not share walls with anyone. The downstairs/main floor has the vaulted ceiling and modern kitchen with a large island for your entire family to enjoy. It also has covered 2-car garage on the same level. The upper level includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom comfortably fits king size bed and large TV stand. It also comes with two spacious walk-in closets. The upper level also includes a spacious den where you can make it your own! This home is located near the light rail station so you can get to your work easily. Includes: - New Samsung Washer - New Samsung Dryer - Built-in closets - Luxurious blackout curtains in all rooms. No smoking. Pets on approval only (w/ fee).

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $11,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4960005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way have any available units?
4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way currently offering any rent specials?
4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way is pet friendly.
Does 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way offer parking?
Yes, 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way offers parking.
Does 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way have a pool?
No, 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way does not have a pool.
Does 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way have accessible units?
No, 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way does not have units with air conditioning.
