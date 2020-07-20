4044 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Amenities

Like New!!! -

Built in late 2017, this new modern house is located in a quiet and safe neighborhood in Seattle. The house has 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms and does not share walls with anyone. The downstairs/main floor has the vaulted ceiling and modern kitchen with a large island for your entire family to enjoy. It also has covered 2-car garage on the same level. The upper level includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom comfortably fits king size bed and large TV stand. It also comes with two spacious walk-in closets. The upper level also includes a spacious den where you can make it your own! This home is located near the light rail station so you can get to your work easily. Includes: - New Samsung Washer - New Samsung Dryer - Built-in closets - Luxurious blackout curtains in all rooms. No smoking. Pets on approval only (w/ fee).



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $11,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



