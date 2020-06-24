All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4034 NE 109th St

4034 Northeast 109th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4034 Northeast 109th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Lake City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
e-payments
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
internet access
Refurbished North Seattle Bungalow - We are renting our light, bright and cozy North Seattle Bungalow. It is available now, or we can hold it for you until April 1st. The house has vintage charm, but was refurbished three years ago, with all the modern updates you need. It's a very cute blend of vintage hardware with modern sleek finishes like the brand-new subway tile, tons of windows, sliding glass doors and built-in cabinetry.

The master bedroom is a huge two-room suite, and there is a small junior bedroom located just off the living room. This room is pretty small, but could be used as an office, or kid's room, etc. There is a patio and small yard in the back, all recently landscaped.

You'll have your own street address, mail box, driveway and dedicated parking for 1 vehicle.

Features:
~ 900 square feet
~ Patio & Fully-Fenced Small Yard
~ Washer/Dryer in home
~ Dedicated parking for 1 vehicle.
~ Refurbished 2016
~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
~ Pay rent online through your own, secure, online tenant portal.

Application and Lease Details:
~ No Pets
~ Refundable Security Deposit $1000
~ Income Requirement: Minimum 2.5x the rent ($4,500/month)
~ 12 month lease, goes month-to-month at the end.
~ Tenants pay all utilities: WSG, Electric, Cable/Internet, Renter's Insurance Required

Text Owen for a viewing: 201-596-4804

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4165538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 NE 109th St have any available units?
4034 NE 109th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 NE 109th St have?
Some of 4034 NE 109th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 NE 109th St currently offering any rent specials?
4034 NE 109th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 NE 109th St pet-friendly?
No, 4034 NE 109th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4034 NE 109th St offer parking?
Yes, 4034 NE 109th St offers parking.
Does 4034 NE 109th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4034 NE 109th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 NE 109th St have a pool?
No, 4034 NE 109th St does not have a pool.
Does 4034 NE 109th St have accessible units?
No, 4034 NE 109th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 NE 109th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 NE 109th St does not have units with dishwashers.
