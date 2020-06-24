4034 NE 109th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking e-payments internet access

Refurbished North Seattle Bungalow - We are renting our light, bright and cozy North Seattle Bungalow. It is available now, or we can hold it for you until April 1st. The house has vintage charm, but was refurbished three years ago, with all the modern updates you need. It's a very cute blend of vintage hardware with modern sleek finishes like the brand-new subway tile, tons of windows, sliding glass doors and built-in cabinetry.



The master bedroom is a huge two-room suite, and there is a small junior bedroom located just off the living room. This room is pretty small, but could be used as an office, or kid's room, etc. There is a patio and small yard in the back, all recently landscaped.



You'll have your own street address, mail box, driveway and dedicated parking for 1 vehicle.



Features:

~ 900 square feet

~ Patio & Fully-Fenced Small Yard

~ Washer/Dryer in home

~ Dedicated parking for 1 vehicle.

~ Refurbished 2016

~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

~ Pay rent online through your own, secure, online tenant portal.



Application and Lease Details:

~ No Pets

~ Refundable Security Deposit $1000

~ Income Requirement: Minimum 2.5x the rent ($4,500/month)

~ 12 month lease, goes month-to-month at the end.

~ Tenants pay all utilities: WSG, Electric, Cable/Internet, Renter's Insurance Required



Text Owen for a viewing: 201-596-4804



No Pets Allowed



