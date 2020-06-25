All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

4031 Densmore Ave N

4031 Densmore Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4031 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4031 Densmore Ave N Available 07/05/20 Cute Wallingford Craftsman for Lease - Occupied, please do not disturb tenants.
Home will be shown Saturday 6/6 from 1:30-2:30pm. Please rsvp to Moira@mapleleafmgt.com
Cute, traditional Wallingford craftsman for lease. Home features hardwood floors, fresh paint, and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has many originals from its build in 1917, no dishwasher. Washer and dryer off the kitchen. Large basement for extra storage and an additional full bathroom. Small fenced in yard.
Excellent central location near Hamilton International Middle School. Easy walk to Fremont shops and restaurants. Off street parking, shared driveway with neighbor.
12 month lease required, longer lease also ok.
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
-Security deposit of $2550 and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
-Tenants pay all utilities.
-Tenants maintain small yard.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

(RLNE3349070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Densmore Ave N have any available units?
4031 Densmore Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 Densmore Ave N have?
Some of 4031 Densmore Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Densmore Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Densmore Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Densmore Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 Densmore Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4031 Densmore Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4031 Densmore Ave N offers parking.
Does 4031 Densmore Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4031 Densmore Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Densmore Ave N have a pool?
No, 4031 Densmore Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Densmore Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4031 Densmore Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Densmore Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4031 Densmore Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

