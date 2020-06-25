Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4031 Densmore Ave N Available 07/05/20 Cute Wallingford Craftsman for Lease - Occupied, please do not disturb tenants.

Home will be shown Saturday 6/6 from 1:30-2:30pm. Please rsvp to Moira@mapleleafmgt.com

Cute, traditional Wallingford craftsman for lease. Home features hardwood floors, fresh paint, and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has many originals from its build in 1917, no dishwasher. Washer and dryer off the kitchen. Large basement for extra storage and an additional full bathroom. Small fenced in yard.

Excellent central location near Hamilton International Middle School. Easy walk to Fremont shops and restaurants. Off street parking, shared driveway with neighbor.

12 month lease required, longer lease also ok.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Security deposit of $2550 and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-Tenants pay all utilities.

-Tenants maintain small yard.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

(RLNE3349070)