4023 SW Edmunds St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

4023 SW Edmunds St

4023 Southwest Edmunds Street · No Longer Available
Location

4023 Southwest Edmunds Street, Seattle, WA 98116
Fairmount Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Perfectly Located - West Seattle - Short Term Rental - THIS HOME IS FURNISHED....IDEAL FOR CORPORATE HOUSING OR SHORTER TERM LEASE (UNDER 3 MONTHS)

Welcome to the Corner House, a charming newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is two blocks from the Alaska Junction in West Seattle. The home is well appointed in a mid-century modern style with the latest modern features. You will enjoy territorial views from multi-level decks and the private garden oasis nestled in the back.
There is private parking for two cars and a full size W/D in the home on the main level. The master bedroom has a private second floor entrance and dedicated bathroom with walk-in shower and skylight. The main floor features and open galley gourmet kitchen connected to both dining and living room spaces. Two cozy bedrooms are off the living room with a shared bathroom that has a walk-in shower and two sinks.

The front of the house has a large open porch to sit out and watch the neighborhood passersby.
The back of the house has a private garden with covered swing for enjoying all year round.

This home is a gem in more ways than one. With all the open spaces inside and out, there is a place for everyone to be together or to find a place of your own.

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*This is a no smoking residence
*All calls will be considered as a pre-screening of potential tenants

(RLNE5712684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 SW Edmunds St have any available units?
4023 SW Edmunds St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 SW Edmunds St have?
Some of 4023 SW Edmunds St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 SW Edmunds St currently offering any rent specials?
4023 SW Edmunds St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 SW Edmunds St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 SW Edmunds St is pet friendly.
Does 4023 SW Edmunds St offer parking?
Yes, 4023 SW Edmunds St offers parking.
Does 4023 SW Edmunds St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 SW Edmunds St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 SW Edmunds St have a pool?
No, 4023 SW Edmunds St does not have a pool.
Does 4023 SW Edmunds St have accessible units?
No, 4023 SW Edmunds St does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 SW Edmunds St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 SW Edmunds St does not have units with dishwashers.

