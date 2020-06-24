4023 SW Edmunds St

Amenities

Perfectly Located - West Seattle - Short Term Rental - THIS HOME IS FURNISHED....IDEAL FOR CORPORATE HOUSING OR SHORTER TERM LEASE (UNDER 3 MONTHS)



Welcome to the Corner House, a charming newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is two blocks from the Alaska Junction in West Seattle. The home is well appointed in a mid-century modern style with the latest modern features. You will enjoy territorial views from multi-level decks and the private garden oasis nestled in the back.

There is private parking for two cars and a full size W/D in the home on the main level. The master bedroom has a private second floor entrance and dedicated bathroom with walk-in shower and skylight. The main floor features and open galley gourmet kitchen connected to both dining and living room spaces. Two cozy bedrooms are off the living room with a shared bathroom that has a walk-in shower and two sinks.



The front of the house has a large open porch to sit out and watch the neighborhood passersby.

The back of the house has a private garden with covered swing for enjoying all year round.



This home is a gem in more ways than one. With all the open spaces inside and out, there is a place for everyone to be together or to find a place of your own.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*This is a no smoking residence

*All calls will be considered as a pre-screening of potential tenants



(RLNE5712684)