4016 Francis Ave N.

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Large, furnished, light-filled, 4 bedroom/2 bath home. House is furnished in Restoration Hardware and West Elm furnishing, and stocked with everything you need for a comfortable stay. It has wireless internet and smart TV with Netflix/Hulu, and local channels. Full laundry, large closets. 1 off-street parking spot provided, and easy, unrestricted free parking on the street.



This unique home is 3 stories with a rooftop deck and is at the top of a hill at the end of a quiet dead end street with expansive views of the City, Mt Rainier, the Olympic Mountains, Lake Union and awesome territorial views. Wide open view of the fireworks show over Lake Union on the 4th of July and New Years over the Space Needle. An iconic house on the best street in one of the most popular neighborhoods in the City! Just a few blocks to coffee shops, bars, restaurants, and grocery stores.



No smokers or pets.



Neighborhood: Nestled in the Fremont neighborhood, lovingly dubbed the Center of the Universe. Fremont is one of the most popular neighborhoods in the City, and for good reason. A hippie/artist community turned high tech hub (short walk to Google, Tableau, Adobe, and more), it still retains many of the old artful characteristics including eclectic vintage shops, music stores and venues, outdoor art installations like the Fremont Troll, and the famous Fremont Solstice Parade. Some of the best restaurants are here, and a vibrant night life. A great walking neighborhood: walk to coffee shops, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, shopping, music venues, the zoo and parks. Very central: drive 5 min to downtown/Seattle Center, Greenlake, Ballard, or the UW. On great bus lines! Or ride one of the many battery-powered Lime Bikes on almost every block in the neighborhood. A friendly neighborhood that is great for all ages!