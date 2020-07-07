All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
4016 Francis Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4016 Francis Ave N
Last updated June 30 2019 at 8:50 AM

4016 Francis Ave N

4016 Francis Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4016 Francis Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Large, furnished, light-filled, 4 bedroom/2 bath home. House is furnished in Restoration Hardware and West Elm furnishing, and stocked with everything you need for a comfortable stay. It has wireless internet and smart TV with Netflix/Hulu, and local channels. Full laundry, large closets. 1 off-street parking spot provided, and easy, unrestricted free parking on the street.

This unique home is 3 stories with a rooftop deck and is at the top of a hill at the end of a quiet dead end street with expansive views of the City, Mt Rainier, the Olympic Mountains, Lake Union and awesome territorial views. Wide open view of the fireworks show over Lake Union on the 4th of July and New Years over the Space Needle. An iconic house on the best street in one of the most popular neighborhoods in the City! Just a few blocks to coffee shops, bars, restaurants, and grocery stores.

No smokers or pets.

Neighborhood: Nestled in the Fremont neighborhood, lovingly dubbed the Center of the Universe. Fremont is one of the most popular neighborhoods in the City, and for good reason. A hippie/artist community turned high tech hub (short walk to Google, Tableau, Adobe, and more), it still retains many of the old artful characteristics including eclectic vintage shops, music stores and venues, outdoor art installations like the Fremont Troll, and the famous Fremont Solstice Parade. Some of the best restaurants are here, and a vibrant night life. A great walking neighborhood: walk to coffee shops, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, shopping, music venues, the zoo and parks. Very central: drive 5 min to downtown/Seattle Center, Greenlake, Ballard, or the UW. On great bus lines! Or ride one of the many battery-powered Lime Bikes on almost every block in the neighborhood. A friendly neighborhood that is great for all ages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Zindorf
714 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4016 Francis Ave N have any available units?
4016 Francis Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Francis Ave N have?
Some of 4016 Francis Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Francis Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Francis Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Francis Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 Francis Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4016 Francis Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Francis Ave N offers parking.
Does 4016 Francis Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Francis Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Francis Ave N have a pool?
No, 4016 Francis Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Francis Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4016 Francis Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Francis Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 Francis Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University