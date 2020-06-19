Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4009 NE 57th St. Available 08/04/19 Cute Spanish Style Bungalow Close to Shopping and the Light Rail - Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom home conveniently located in the coveted Hawthorne Hills. This is a classic Spanish style bungalow with coved ceilings and charm throughout. The recently refinished inlayed wood floors add charm and warmth to the main living area. French doors from the master bedroom lead out the back deck in the fully fenced in back yard. . The downstairs bedroom and living room also feature wood floors. Extra storage and one car garage. Walk to Metropolitan Market, coffee shops and restaurants. Just minutes to shopping at University Village. The new light rail and buses to downtown, UW and more - just steps away.



-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.

-12 month or longer lease preferred. Minimum of one year.

-Pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.

-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.

-First, last, and deposit required, each $2850. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.



(RLNE2505623)