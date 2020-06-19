All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

4009 NE 57th St.

4009 Northeast 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Northeast 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4009 NE 57th St. Available 08/04/19 Cute Spanish Style Bungalow Close to Shopping and the Light Rail - Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom home conveniently located in the coveted Hawthorne Hills. This is a classic Spanish style bungalow with coved ceilings and charm throughout. The recently refinished inlayed wood floors add charm and warmth to the main living area. French doors from the master bedroom lead out the back deck in the fully fenced in back yard. . The downstairs bedroom and living room also feature wood floors. Extra storage and one car garage. Walk to Metropolitan Market, coffee shops and restaurants. Just minutes to shopping at University Village. The new light rail and buses to downtown, UW and more - just steps away.

-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.
-12 month or longer lease preferred. Minimum of one year.
-Pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.
-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.
-First, last, and deposit required, each $2850. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.

(RLNE2505623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 NE 57th St. have any available units?
4009 NE 57th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 NE 57th St. have?
Some of 4009 NE 57th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 NE 57th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4009 NE 57th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 NE 57th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 NE 57th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4009 NE 57th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4009 NE 57th St. offers parking.
Does 4009 NE 57th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 NE 57th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 NE 57th St. have a pool?
No, 4009 NE 57th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4009 NE 57th St. have accessible units?
No, 4009 NE 57th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 NE 57th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 NE 57th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
