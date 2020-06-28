4004 SW Myrtle St

Amenities

Gatewood Single Family Home - 3BR - Move-In Ready! - The Gatewood neighborhood is proud to announce this single family home, located on a semi-private street with no thru traffic is now rent ready! Upstairs offers an open concept w/ full kitchen and wood burning fireplace. This renovated mid-century sits atop the hill and has beautiful light oak hardwoods throughout. Your living/dining room opens to secluded deck. Lots of natural light even on the lower level in the bonus/rec room with another fireplace, newer carpet, and storage/bookcases. This is a larger lot with over 7,500 sq ft and your rent covers the cost of yard maintenance. Owner is willing to consider one small pet under 25 pounds with appropriate deposit. Resident covers all utilities.



(RLNE5137216)