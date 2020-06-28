All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4004 SW Myrtle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4004 SW Myrtle St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

4004 SW Myrtle St

4004 Southwest Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4004 Southwest Myrtle Street, Seattle, WA 98136
Gatewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gatewood Single Family Home - 3BR - Move-In Ready! - The Gatewood neighborhood is proud to announce this single family home, located on a semi-private street with no thru traffic is now rent ready! Upstairs offers an open concept w/ full kitchen and wood burning fireplace. This renovated mid-century sits atop the hill and has beautiful light oak hardwoods throughout. Your living/dining room opens to secluded deck. Lots of natural light even on the lower level in the bonus/rec room with another fireplace, newer carpet, and storage/bookcases. This is a larger lot with over 7,500 sq ft and your rent covers the cost of yard maintenance. Owner is willing to consider one small pet under 25 pounds with appropriate deposit. Resident covers all utilities.

(RLNE5137216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 SW Myrtle St have any available units?
4004 SW Myrtle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 SW Myrtle St have?
Some of 4004 SW Myrtle St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 SW Myrtle St currently offering any rent specials?
4004 SW Myrtle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 SW Myrtle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4004 SW Myrtle St is pet friendly.
Does 4004 SW Myrtle St offer parking?
Yes, 4004 SW Myrtle St offers parking.
Does 4004 SW Myrtle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 SW Myrtle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 SW Myrtle St have a pool?
No, 4004 SW Myrtle St does not have a pool.
Does 4004 SW Myrtle St have accessible units?
No, 4004 SW Myrtle St does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 SW Myrtle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4004 SW Myrtle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Belroy Apartments
703 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University