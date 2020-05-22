Amenities
3951 Evanston Av N Available 03/09/19 Your Homestead: An Early-Seattle Cottage, Refreshed and Rejuvenated - Apartment living is not for every urban dweller. For your convenience, comfort and privacy we offer our well-preserved, small-scale 1920s Craftsman and Cape Cod bungalows. Blessed with classic Seattle mountain, water and city views. Standalone homes with decks and fenced yards, plenty of storage, peace and quiet. All the advantages of home ownership, like no common walls and a yard of your own. Minus the maintenance.
MODERN DETAILS
Washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Gallery lighting
Charming vintage doorknobs, lighting
Wood flooring
Open floor plan
Stone counters
Garden space
High ceilings
Track gallery lighting
Fenced yard
Large cedar deck
Abundant storage
Iconic views: Seaplanes, mountains, sunrises, sunsets
One-level living, no stairs
SECURITY & SERVICE
On-site management
Off-street reserved parking
Quiet setting, dead-end street
High-speed internet ready
Additional parking available
Pet-friendly
Optional yard service
Floor plan available
CONVENIENT LOCATION
Walkcore: 91 (Walkers Paradise)
Within Fremont's urban village
Puget Consumer Coop (PCC)
Burke-Gilman Trail
Fremonts Silicon Canal Employers
