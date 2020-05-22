All apartments in Seattle
3951 Evanston Av N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3951 Evanston Av N

3951 Evanston Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3951 Evanston Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3951 Evanston Av N Available 03/09/19 Your Homestead: An Early-Seattle Cottage, Refreshed and Rejuvenated - Apartment living is not for every urban dweller. For your convenience, comfort and privacy we offer our well-preserved, small-scale 1920s Craftsman and Cape Cod bungalows. Blessed with classic Seattle mountain, water and city views. Standalone homes with decks and fenced yards, plenty of storage, peace and quiet. All the advantages of home ownership, like no common walls and a yard of your own. Minus the maintenance.

MODERN DETAILS
Washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Gallery lighting
Charming vintage doorknobs, lighting
Wood flooring
Open floor plan
Stone counters
Garden space
High ceilings
Track gallery lighting
Fenced yard
Large cedar deck
Abundant storage
Iconic views: Seaplanes, mountains, sunrises, sunsets
One-level living, no stairs

SECURITY & SERVICE
On-site management
Off-street reserved parking
Quiet setting, dead-end street
High-speed internet ready
Additional parking available
Pet-friendly
Optional yard service
Floor plan available

CONVENIENT LOCATION
Walkcore: 91 (Walkers Paradise)
Within Fremont's urban village
Puget Consumer Coop (PCC)
Burke-Gilman Trail
Fremonts Silicon Canal Employers

(RLNE3909107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

