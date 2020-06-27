All apartments in Seattle
3824 A Whitman Ave. N

3824 Whitman Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

3824 Whitman Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3824 A Whitman Ave. N Available 08/05/19 Urban Living plus Views! - 3824 Whitman Ave. N.
Vibrant Wallingford townhouse with high-end finishes & a fantastic floor plan! Features include 3 large bedrooms, 2.25 baths, large kitchen w/eating area, formal dining space, granite slab counters, deck, stainless appliances & beautiful hardwoods plus a patio off the downstairs bedroom. The huge master en-suite offers vaulted ceilings, 4 closets, and a private deck with views of Lake Union, Cascades, Mt. Rainier and city skyline. Just blocks from the heart of Fremont and Wallingford restaurants,shops and Burke Gilman Trail. Walk/bike/skate/bus to just about anything! Minutes from Amazon, Google, Facebook, Expedia and downtown! Gas heat. $3495 sec. dep., $40 app fee p/p, tenant responsible for utilities. NO DOGS, NOT NEGOTIABLE. Cats conditional. with $500 pet dep. & pet rent. Avail Aug. 5th

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2440154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 A Whitman Ave. N have any available units?
3824 A Whitman Ave. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 A Whitman Ave. N have?
Some of 3824 A Whitman Ave. N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 A Whitman Ave. N currently offering any rent specials?
3824 A Whitman Ave. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 A Whitman Ave. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 A Whitman Ave. N is pet friendly.
Does 3824 A Whitman Ave. N offer parking?
Yes, 3824 A Whitman Ave. N offers parking.
Does 3824 A Whitman Ave. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 A Whitman Ave. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 A Whitman Ave. N have a pool?
No, 3824 A Whitman Ave. N does not have a pool.
Does 3824 A Whitman Ave. N have accessible units?
No, 3824 A Whitman Ave. N does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 A Whitman Ave. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 A Whitman Ave. N does not have units with dishwashers.
