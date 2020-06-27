Amenities

3824 A Whitman Ave. N Available 08/05/19 Urban Living plus Views! - 3824 Whitman Ave. N.

Vibrant Wallingford townhouse with high-end finishes & a fantastic floor plan! Features include 3 large bedrooms, 2.25 baths, large kitchen w/eating area, formal dining space, granite slab counters, deck, stainless appliances & beautiful hardwoods plus a patio off the downstairs bedroom. The huge master en-suite offers vaulted ceilings, 4 closets, and a private deck with views of Lake Union, Cascades, Mt. Rainier and city skyline. Just blocks from the heart of Fremont and Wallingford restaurants,shops and Burke Gilman Trail. Walk/bike/skate/bus to just about anything! Minutes from Amazon, Google, Facebook, Expedia and downtown! Gas heat. $3495 sec. dep., $40 app fee p/p, tenant responsible for utilities. NO DOGS, NOT NEGOTIABLE. Cats conditional. with $500 pet dep. & pet rent. Avail Aug. 5th



