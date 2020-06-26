All apartments in Seattle
3821 California Avenue Southwest

3821 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3821 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME to the Heart of West Seattle – one of the HOTTEST URBAN NEIGHBORHOODS in Seattle. This wonderful, inviting townhome features over 1,600 sq. ft. of chic, easy living and 2 rare en-suite bathrooms!

Immaculate finishes, a soft, neutral color palette, and tons of natural and recessed lighting create FRESH, CLEAN, URBAN appeal. The west-facing, BRIGHT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN is perfect for entertaining, and flows from the BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER KITCHEN with gleaming granite counters and stainless-steel appliances into a BRIGHT and AIRY living area complete with a cozy slate tiled gas fireplace.

Upstairs, fresh new carpet and modern tile floors lay the foundation for your private master suite. Vaulted ceilings and plenty of recessed lighting provide year-round brightness, and the spa-style en-suite master bath wraps you in peaceful relaxation. Two more spacious bedrooms provide plenty of extra space, or convert one to a bright, fresh office!

Conveniently located just blocks from all West Seattle has to offer! Enjoy shopping, dining, entertainment, parks and beaches, all minutes away. Walk to the Junction, the Farmer's Market and Admiral. Easy drive to freeways and Downtown Seattle for worry-free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms / 2.25 baths in 1,612 sf of spacious living!
• Fresh OPEN FLOOR PLAN
• Ironwood balcony off the living area
• Private fully-fenced patio and courtyard
• Soft, neutral color palette and large windows for bright natural light
• Plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming hardwood floors throughout living areas
• Plush carpet and high-end tile flooring
• Cozy slate tiled gas fireplace
• Designer Gourmet Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets
• Tile splash and granite counters w/ separate breakfast island
• Convenient powder room on main living level
• Private Master Suite w/ vaulted ceilings, large closet and tons of natural light
• Spa-style master bath w/tiled floors and walk-in shower
• Additional large bedroom with rare en-suite bath on top level
• 3rd ground level bedroom w/ sliders to yard; perfect for a bright, fresh office
• Separate laundry area w/ front-loading washer and dryer
• Warm and efficient radiant heating for year-round comfort
• 1-car attached garage
• Walk Score – 84: Very walkable – Most errands can be accomplished on foot

Pets on case-by-case basis. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

