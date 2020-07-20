3819 S. Angeline St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Stunning Townhome in the heart of Columbia City - This bright and open townhome in the heart of Columbia City is truly open concept living with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen features slab granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit. Fenced back patio. Energy efficient heating system and attached one car garage. Walking distance to Light Rail, PCC, Farmers Market, theaters, cafes, bakery, shops, dining & entertainment of vibrant CC! Easy access to downtown, Lake Washington & parks. If you have a pet the monthly rent will be $3175.00 and an additional $500.00 pet deposit. $10 Monthly Utility Billing Fee.

Please email or text Kim at 425-890-8880



(RLNE3270265)