Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

3819 S. Angeline St.

3819 South Angeline Street · No Longer Available
Location

3819 South Angeline Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Stunning Townhome in the heart of Columbia City - This bright and open townhome in the heart of Columbia City is truly open concept living with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen features slab granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in the unit. Fenced back patio. Energy efficient heating system and attached one car garage. Walking distance to Light Rail, PCC, Farmers Market, theaters, cafes, bakery, shops, dining & entertainment of vibrant CC! Easy access to downtown, Lake Washington & parks. If you have a pet the monthly rent will be $3175.00 and an additional $500.00 pet deposit. $10 Monthly Utility Billing Fee.
Please email or text Kim at 425-890-8880

(RLNE3270265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 S. Angeline St. have any available units?
3819 S. Angeline St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 S. Angeline St. have?
Some of 3819 S. Angeline St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 S. Angeline St. currently offering any rent specials?
3819 S. Angeline St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 S. Angeline St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 S. Angeline St. is pet friendly.
Does 3819 S. Angeline St. offer parking?
Yes, 3819 S. Angeline St. offers parking.
Does 3819 S. Angeline St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3819 S. Angeline St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 S. Angeline St. have a pool?
No, 3819 S. Angeline St. does not have a pool.
Does 3819 S. Angeline St. have accessible units?
No, 3819 S. Angeline St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 S. Angeline St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 S. Angeline St. does not have units with dishwashers.
