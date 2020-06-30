All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

3813 Fremont Ave N. #3,

3813 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
internet access
Fremont town home rental - 2 masters and 3rd bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. w/off street parking! Available NOW! - Welcome home to this Fremont area town home condo! The 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths are in the heart and walking distance to all the restaurants and night life. The off street parking for two vehicles (one car garage & one reserved parking spot) in the back alleyway. The town home is located in a small 4 unit community. You enter the main floor for all the Living area, a light and bright living and dining Area with a balcony. The kitchen with nice Kenmore Elite SS appliances - gas stove! A 1/2 bath powder room. The second floor open to a JR master suite with a custom walk in closet and a European master bath + Adjacent Room dual vanities, a 2nd large bedroom with walk in closet, master has small balcony, Washer & Dryer are located on this floor. Let's go up one more floor - where the Master Suite is located at. Includes a Bedroom + Den or office + Private Bathroom. Very light-filled. Perfect office or guest suite. Flooring is pergo type on main floor & 2nd floor, new carpet going in on top floor and walk in closets, stairwell. Lots of Storage. Utilities - residents pay for power, cable & internet. Water/Sewer and Garbage are included with the rent each month! Quick trip downtown, four blocks to Lake Union & Burke Gilman Trail, and only a few blocks to the PCC and all the fabulous shops, boutiques, and restaurants that everyone loves about Fremont. Close to bus stops. Close to Microsoft Connector. Please drive by the location and lets set up a tour of the town home! Call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Dawnette at 253-261-7154.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-595-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5357682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, have any available units?
3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, have?
Some of 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, offers parking.
Does 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, have a pool?
No, 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, have accessible units?
No, 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Fremont Ave N. #3, does not have units with dishwashers.

