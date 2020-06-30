3813 Fremont Ave N. #3,

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets guest suite internet access

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite internet access

Fremont town home rental - 2 masters and 3rd bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. w/off street parking! Available NOW! - Welcome home to this Fremont area town home condo! The 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths are in the heart and walking distance to all the restaurants and night life. The off street parking for two vehicles (one car garage & one reserved parking spot) in the back alleyway. The town home is located in a small 4 unit community. You enter the main floor for all the Living area, a light and bright living and dining Area with a balcony. The kitchen with nice Kenmore Elite SS appliances - gas stove! A 1/2 bath powder room. The second floor open to a JR master suite with a custom walk in closet and a European master bath + Adjacent Room dual vanities, a 2nd large bedroom with walk in closet, master has small balcony, Washer & Dryer are located on this floor. Let's go up one more floor - where the Master Suite is located at. Includes a Bedroom + Den or office + Private Bathroom. Very light-filled. Perfect office or guest suite. Flooring is pergo type on main floor & 2nd floor, new carpet going in on top floor and walk in closets, stairwell. Lots of Storage. Utilities - residents pay for power, cable & internet. Water/Sewer and Garbage are included with the rent each month! Quick trip downtown, four blocks to Lake Union & Burke Gilman Trail, and only a few blocks to the PCC and all the fabulous shops, boutiques, and restaurants that everyone loves about Fremont. Close to bus stops. Close to Microsoft Connector. Please drive by the location and lets set up a tour of the town home! Call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Dawnette at 253-261-7154.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-595-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5357682)