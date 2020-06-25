All apartments in Seattle
3810 Woodlawn Ave. N.
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

3810 Woodlawn Ave. N.

3810 Woodlawn Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Woodlawn Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
bbq/grill
3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. Available 06/08/19 Wallingford Home - Available June 8th! This classic and charming, fully updated Wallingford home sits high atop the street with beautiful, mature landscaping encasing the whole property. From the moment you walk in the front door, you know this is a special place! Completely remodeled kitchen with light and bright dining area with French doors that lead to open deck and incredible backyard area that includes professional extra large gas BBQ grill with side prep table, retractable awning over dining area, built in fire pit, cascading waterfall feature, wood shed, vegetable/herb/fruit garden. You'll never want to leave the backyard! This beautiful home offers one bedroom and one bath on the main floor and two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs along with extended walk in closet and a bonus room. Basement has large, new front loading energy-efficient washer and dryer and tons of storage space! Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. Chef's dream kitchen includes all stainless appliances with side-by-side full size Frigidaire refrigerator and full size freezer, designer Mosaic backsplash tiles, butcher block counters. Clean and efficient gas heat and air conditioning! Easy access to University of Washington, I-5, Amazon Campus, South Lake Union, Gas Works Park, Burke-Gilman bike trail, Greenlake, Fremont and all major bus lines. Great neighborhood feel; walk to local parks, coffee shops and fun restaurants. No pets, firm and no smoking.

To schedule a showing of this beautiful home, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or call 206-954-4575.

#avenueoneresidential #SeattleHousesForRent #WallingfordRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #GasWorksPark

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3355657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. have any available units?
3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. have?
Some of 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. offer parking?
No, 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. does not offer parking.
Does 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
