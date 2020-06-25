Amenities

3810 Woodlawn Ave. N. Available 06/08/19 Wallingford Home - Available June 8th! This classic and charming, fully updated Wallingford home sits high atop the street with beautiful, mature landscaping encasing the whole property. From the moment you walk in the front door, you know this is a special place! Completely remodeled kitchen with light and bright dining area with French doors that lead to open deck and incredible backyard area that includes professional extra large gas BBQ grill with side prep table, retractable awning over dining area, built in fire pit, cascading waterfall feature, wood shed, vegetable/herb/fruit garden. You'll never want to leave the backyard! This beautiful home offers one bedroom and one bath on the main floor and two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs along with extended walk in closet and a bonus room. Basement has large, new front loading energy-efficient washer and dryer and tons of storage space! Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. Chef's dream kitchen includes all stainless appliances with side-by-side full size Frigidaire refrigerator and full size freezer, designer Mosaic backsplash tiles, butcher block counters. Clean and efficient gas heat and air conditioning! Easy access to University of Washington, I-5, Amazon Campus, South Lake Union, Gas Works Park, Burke-Gilman bike trail, Greenlake, Fremont and all major bus lines. Great neighborhood feel; walk to local parks, coffee shops and fun restaurants. No pets, firm and no smoking.



To schedule a showing of this beautiful home, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or call 206-954-4575.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3355657)