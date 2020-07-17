3725 S Cloverdale St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Available Now! Completely renovated home with new paint, flooring, windows and much more. The first level includes open living room with new hardwood floors and tons of natural light. The kitchen features stainless steal appliances, quartz counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space. There are two bedrooms on the first floor with access to a shared, full sized, bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms that share another .75 bathroom. The home also has basement access where the in-unit washer dryer and additional storage space. Terms: We are seeking a minimum of 12 month lease term. No pets and no smokers. Security deposit equals one months rent. First full months and proof of renters insurance also due upfront. All utilities are responsibility of tenant and will be directly billed. Applications must have average credit score of 700+ Application online at www.SeattleRentalGroup.com/application



Terms: 12 month lease term minimum