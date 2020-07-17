All apartments in Seattle
3725 S Cloverdale St

3725 South Cloverdale Street · (206) 200-1553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3725 South Cloverdale Street, Seattle, WA 98118
South Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available Now! Completely renovated home with new paint, flooring, windows and much more. The first level includes open living room with new hardwood floors and tons of natural light. The kitchen features stainless steal appliances, quartz counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space. There are two bedrooms on the first floor with access to a shared, full sized, bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms that share another .75 bathroom. The home also has basement access where the in-unit washer dryer and additional storage space. Terms: We are seeking a minimum of 12 month lease term. No pets and no smokers. Security deposit equals one months rent. First full months and proof of renters insurance also due upfront. All utilities are responsibility of tenant and will be directly billed. Applications must have average credit score of 700+ Application online at www.SeattleRentalGroup.com/application

Terms: 12 month lease term minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 S Cloverdale St have any available units?
3725 S Cloverdale St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 S Cloverdale St have?
Some of 3725 S Cloverdale St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 S Cloverdale St currently offering any rent specials?
3725 S Cloverdale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 S Cloverdale St pet-friendly?
No, 3725 S Cloverdale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3725 S Cloverdale St offer parking?
Yes, 3725 S Cloverdale St offers parking.
Does 3725 S Cloverdale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3725 S Cloverdale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 S Cloverdale St have a pool?
No, 3725 S Cloverdale St does not have a pool.
Does 3725 S Cloverdale St have accessible units?
No, 3725 S Cloverdale St does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 S Cloverdale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 S Cloverdale St has units with dishwashers.
