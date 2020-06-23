Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

365 Crockett St #2 Available 03/01/19 Adorable Fully Furnished 1 BR /1 BA in Great Location (Queen Anne) - Fully furnished lower level unit located within 5 blocks of Queen Anne Ave, cafes, restaurants, easy access to downtown, HWY 99 and public transportation. Small kitchen, full bath. Living room with space for dining table, and separate bedroom. Private entrance. Sunny outdoor space for table and chairs. Storage, access to shared washer/dryer. Unit can also be leased unfurnished for $1,300.

Terms:

1st & security deposit is equal to 1 month rent minus application fees.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Available March 1, lease ends July 31, 2020, lease renewable, available long-term.

NO SMOKING PLEASE/1 CAT OK, NO DOGS PLEASE.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.

Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:

https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2018/02/Notice-To-Applicants-2018.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.



