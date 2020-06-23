All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

365 Crockett St #2

365 Crockett St · No Longer Available
Location

365 Crockett St, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
365 Crockett St #2 Available 03/01/19 Adorable Fully Furnished 1 BR /1 BA in Great Location (Queen Anne) - Fully furnished lower level unit located within 5 blocks of Queen Anne Ave, cafes, restaurants, easy access to downtown, HWY 99 and public transportation. Small kitchen, full bath. Living room with space for dining table, and separate bedroom. Private entrance. Sunny outdoor space for table and chairs. Storage, access to shared washer/dryer. Unit can also be leased unfurnished for $1,300.
Terms:
1st & security deposit is equal to 1 month rent minus application fees.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Available March 1, lease ends July 31, 2020, lease renewable, available long-term.
NO SMOKING PLEASE/1 CAT OK, NO DOGS PLEASE.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2018/02/Notice-To-Applicants-2018.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4652907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Crockett St #2 have any available units?
365 Crockett St #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 365 Crockett St #2 currently offering any rent specials?
365 Crockett St #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Crockett St #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 Crockett St #2 is pet friendly.
Does 365 Crockett St #2 offer parking?
No, 365 Crockett St #2 does not offer parking.
Does 365 Crockett St #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 Crockett St #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Crockett St #2 have a pool?
No, 365 Crockett St #2 does not have a pool.
Does 365 Crockett St #2 have accessible units?
No, 365 Crockett St #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Crockett St #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 Crockett St #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Crockett St #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 Crockett St #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
