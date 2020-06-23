Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

365 Crockett St Available 03/01/19 Beautiful 3BR/2.5 BA Craftsman in desirable Neighborhood (Queen Anne) - APPLICATION PENDING!

Spacious home with updated kitchen & baths located close to QA Ave, great schools, restaurants, cafes, and shopping. Easy access to downtown & Metro bus line. Main level features light filled, formal living & dining rooms with tiled gas fireplace, large windows, original built-in cabinet & shelving. Piano stays at the house for tenants to use. Over-sized eat-in kitchen with built-in bench (cushions, table & chair included), granite counter tops, matching appliances (brand-new fridge with water filter/dispenser), built-in microwave, and ample cabinets. Door leading to spacious deck perfect for entertaining, relaxing, and BBQ. A half bath is also located on the main level. South facing upper level master-suite with beautiful marble tiled bath, double sinks, and cabinets. Two additional bedrooms and one full bath are also located on the upper level. Main level has oak hardwood flooring, upper level bedrooms have newer carpet. Laundry room with high-end front loading washer/dryer. Spacious storage area. Gas forced air heat.

Terms: 1st & Security Deposit equal to 1 month rent minus application fees.

Available March 1.

Lease Ending July 31, 2020 (17 months).

Tenant pays all utilities.

NO SMOKING PLEASE.

PETS: CASE BY CASE.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.

Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:

https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2018/02/Notice-To-Applicants-2018.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.



(RLNE4617400)