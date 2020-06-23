All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

365 Crockett St

365 Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Location

365 Crockett Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
365 Crockett St Available 03/01/19 Beautiful 3BR/2.5 BA Craftsman in desirable Neighborhood (Queen Anne) - APPLICATION PENDING!
Spacious home with updated kitchen & baths located close to QA Ave, great schools, restaurants, cafes, and shopping. Easy access to downtown & Metro bus line. Main level features light filled, formal living & dining rooms with tiled gas fireplace, large windows, original built-in cabinet & shelving. Piano stays at the house for tenants to use. Over-sized eat-in kitchen with built-in bench (cushions, table & chair included), granite counter tops, matching appliances (brand-new fridge with water filter/dispenser), built-in microwave, and ample cabinets. Door leading to spacious deck perfect for entertaining, relaxing, and BBQ. A half bath is also located on the main level. South facing upper level master-suite with beautiful marble tiled bath, double sinks, and cabinets. Two additional bedrooms and one full bath are also located on the upper level. Main level has oak hardwood flooring, upper level bedrooms have newer carpet. Laundry room with high-end front loading washer/dryer. Spacious storage area. Gas forced air heat.
Terms: 1st & Security Deposit equal to 1 month rent minus application fees.
Available March 1.
Lease Ending July 31, 2020 (17 months).
Tenant pays all utilities.
NO SMOKING PLEASE.
PETS: CASE BY CASE.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per adult applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements:
https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2018/02/Notice-To-Applicants-2018.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

(RLNE4617400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Crockett St have any available units?
365 Crockett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 Crockett St have?
Some of 365 Crockett St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Crockett St currently offering any rent specials?
365 Crockett St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Crockett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 Crockett St is pet friendly.
Does 365 Crockett St offer parking?
No, 365 Crockett St does not offer parking.
Does 365 Crockett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 Crockett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Crockett St have a pool?
No, 365 Crockett St does not have a pool.
Does 365 Crockett St have accessible units?
No, 365 Crockett St does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Crockett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 Crockett St does not have units with dishwashers.
