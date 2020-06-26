3641 Greenwood Ave. N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Townhome in Downtown Fremont - This contemporary and spacious townhome is located on a quiet, tree-lined residential street just a couple minutes walk to the heart of Fremont with its wide variety of bars, restaurants, cafes and shopping.



"VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION TO GOOGLE, AMAZON & MICROSOFT"

*. Google Fremont campus - 10 minutes walking distance

*. Microsoft Connector stop - 5 minutes walking distance

*. Amazon campus - 15 minutes driving distance"



The homes ground floor consists of an entry, one-car garage, closet and a bedroom/office. The 2nd floor boasts an attractive and open floor plan with a wider layout than most homes. Chefs kitchen has granite countertops and commercial grade Viking appliances, including wine fridge. 1/2 bath is located off the kitchen. Upstairs features two master bedrooms with great light, each with its own en suite bathroom. (The 3rd bedroom/office does not have its own full bath.) The laundry is on the 3rd floor in the hallway. This home also features entertainers outdoor patio and deck off main floor.



Utilities Paid by Tenant



(RLNE1972440)