Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

3641 Greenwood Ave. N.

3641 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3641 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhome in Downtown Fremont - This contemporary and spacious townhome is located on a quiet, tree-lined residential street just a couple minutes walk to the heart of Fremont with its wide variety of bars, restaurants, cafes and shopping.

"VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION TO GOOGLE, AMAZON & MICROSOFT"
*. Google Fremont campus - 10 minutes walking distance
*. Microsoft Connector stop - 5 minutes walking distance
*. Amazon campus - 15 minutes driving distance"

The homes ground floor consists of an entry, one-car garage, closet and a bedroom/office. The 2nd floor boasts an attractive and open floor plan with a wider layout than most homes. Chefs kitchen has granite countertops and commercial grade Viking appliances, including wine fridge. 1/2 bath is located off the kitchen. Upstairs features two master bedrooms with great light, each with its own en suite bathroom. (The 3rd bedroom/office does not have its own full bath.) The laundry is on the 3rd floor in the hallway. This home also features entertainers outdoor patio and deck off main floor.

Utilities Paid by Tenant

(RLNE1972440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. have any available units?
3641 Greenwood Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. have?
Some of 3641 Greenwood Ave. N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
3641 Greenwood Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3641 Greenwood Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
