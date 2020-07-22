All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3636 22nd Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3636 22nd Ave SW
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

3636 22nd Ave SW

3636 22nd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3636 22nd Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute & Cozy 1926 Old World Charm with A/C - Cute and cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bath 1926 old world charm house with private terraced nearly fully fenced backyard located on a dead end street . Just a few minutes to West Seattle bridge, HYW 99 , I-5 and the Alki/Spokane St bike trail. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, brand new mini split heat pump( A/C and heat), fresh new interior paint, newly finished claw tub and kitchen sink, new water heater and and full size washer/ dryer in basement. No dish washer, Available now.

-All utilities are tenants' responsibility.
-Yard care is tenants' responsibility.
-16-18 month lease preferred
-Pet accepted on a case by case basis. Pet screening will be required. Pet rent will apply.
- This is a no smoking house and property
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Showings by appointment only. Go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE5342157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 22nd Ave SW have any available units?
3636 22nd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 22nd Ave SW have?
Some of 3636 22nd Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 22nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3636 22nd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 22nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 22nd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 3636 22nd Ave SW offer parking?
No, 3636 22nd Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 3636 22nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 22nd Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 22nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3636 22nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3636 22nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3636 22nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 22nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 22nd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Slate
3040 17th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University