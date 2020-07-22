3636 22nd Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute & Cozy 1926 Old World Charm with A/C - Cute and cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bath 1926 old world charm house with private terraced nearly fully fenced backyard located on a dead end street . Just a few minutes to West Seattle bridge, HYW 99 , I-5 and the Alki/Spokane St bike trail. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, brand new mini split heat pump( A/C and heat), fresh new interior paint, newly finished claw tub and kitchen sink, new water heater and and full size washer/ dryer in basement. No dish washer, Available now.



-All utilities are tenants' responsibility.

-Yard care is tenants' responsibility.

-16-18 month lease preferred

-Pet accepted on a case by case basis. Pet screening will be required. Pet rent will apply.

- This is a no smoking house and property

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Showings by appointment only. Go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



(RLNE5342157)