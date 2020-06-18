All apartments in Seattle
3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B

3630 Palatine Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3630 Palatine Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Fremont townhouse at the center of everything! - 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B
This modern light-filled 3 bed/2 bath townhouse features gorgeous hardwood throughout, in floor radiant heat,vaulted ceilings,modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, fir cabinets, S/S appliances, 3rd level full floor master suite with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, W/D,private deck, one assigned off street parking space. In the heart of Fremont makes for easy walking distance to restaurants and shopping with bus lines down the block. No pets allowed. $40 app fee, $3095 sec dep.

You are able to walk to every neighborhood restaurant and bar, and are a block off the main bus line to downtown. Close to Google, Brooks, Tableau in Fremont and the Burke Gilman Trail.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3666300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B have any available units?
3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B pet-friendly?
No, 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B offer parking?
No, 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B does not offer parking.
Does 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B have a pool?
No, 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B have accessible units?
No, 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B does not have units with air conditioning.
