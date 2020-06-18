Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous Fremont townhouse at the center of everything! - 3630 Palatine Ave. N. #B

This modern light-filled 3 bed/2 bath townhouse features gorgeous hardwood throughout, in floor radiant heat,vaulted ceilings,modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, fir cabinets, S/S appliances, 3rd level full floor master suite with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, W/D,private deck, one assigned off street parking space. In the heart of Fremont makes for easy walking distance to restaurants and shopping with bus lines down the block. No pets allowed. $40 app fee, $3095 sec dep.



You are able to walk to every neighborhood restaurant and bar, and are a block off the main bus line to downtown. Close to Google, Brooks, Tableau in Fremont and the Burke Gilman Trail.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3666300)