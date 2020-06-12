Amenities
Brand-New, Built-Green, Townhouse w/ Chef's Kitchen & Rooftop Deck - Thank you for your interest in our NEW CONSTRUCTION / BUILT GREEN townhouse in Byrant/Wedgewood built only 2 years ago! Please review the following information before making an appointment.
The address is 3630 NE 73rd PL. This row of 6 townhomes, branded "The Bryant 6" are brand new and are 4-Star built green certified. We have one house available for rent, the other 5 are SOLD!
Rent is $2495. Available Now, or we can hold it for you put until August 1st.
12-month lease.
Features include:
~2 bedrooms (1 Master, 1 Junior)
~1.5 bathrooms
~Washer/Dryer in Unit
~Chef's Kitchen
~Custom Detail
~Loft-style Master Bedroom
~Walk-in Closets
~Stainless Steel Appliances
~Custom Metal Railings
~Custom Cabinets
~Juliet Balcony off Living Room
~Roof-top Deck w/ Gas hookup for grill
~Smart Wired
~LED Lighting
~Painted Millwork/Doors
~High Efficiency Heat/AC
~Air Conditioning
~Dual Flush Toilets
~Tankless Water Heater
~Hardwood and Composite Floors
~Slab Quartz Counters
~Custom Closets
~Professionally Landscaped Yards
~Attached Garage
~Storage Area in Garage
This property was custom designed, with much attention to detail! In addition, as a built-green property, it is extremely efficient with utilities. Feel good about where you live! You'll know that you're doing your best to live as sustainably as possible!
HOW TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY:
Step 1: Please view our virtual tour, which is literally a video of the home you would be living in, with the current tenant's furniture. Home comes unfurnished.
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pkeDfRM7U9B&guides=0&play=1&ts=1&lp=1
Step 2: Confirm your move-in date is now or around August 1st.
Step 3: If you like the neighborhood and love the house, please text Owen for an in-person tour.
Tours available by appointment only Monday-Friday between 11am-3pm; Tuesday 6-7pm; Sunday 11am-1pm or by special appointment outside these hours.
Text Owen: 206-920-8806
Parking is available for 1 car in the garage. Street parking abounds for additional vehicles.
Cats are allowed. No dogs.
Utilities are billed directly to tenants from the utility companies.
No Dogs Allowed
