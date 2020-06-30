3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1

Amenities
Cozy Condo in Fremont - You'll love the cozy charm of this one bedroom condo in downtown Fremont, a short walk to shops and restaurants. Located on a small dead-end street of charming homes. The interior is clean and bright with bamboo floors and a gas fireplace. French doors separate the living area from the bedroom.
**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **
**$100 Flat Fee to Cover Water/Sewer/Garbage/Storage**
**Tenant Responsible for Gas & Electric**
Minimum Credit Score: 600
Minimum Income: 3x the Rent
