3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Condo in Fremont - You'll love the cozy charm of this one bedroom condo in downtown Fremont, a short walk to shops and restaurants. Located on a small dead-end street of charming homes. The interior is clean and bright with bamboo floors and a gas fireplace. French doors separate the living area from the bedroom.



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



**$100 Flat Fee to Cover Water/Sewer/Garbage/Storage**

**Tenant Responsible for Gas & Electric**



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com



Minimum Credit Score: 600

Minimum Income: 3x the Rent



