All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1

3624 Whitman Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3624 Whitman Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Condo in Fremont - You'll love the cozy charm of this one bedroom condo in downtown Fremont, a short walk to shops and restaurants. Located on a small dead-end street of charming homes. The interior is clean and bright with bamboo floors and a gas fireplace. French doors separate the living area from the bedroom.

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

**$100 Flat Fee to Cover Water/Sewer/Garbage/Storage**
**Tenant Responsible for Gas & Electric**

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Minimum Credit Score: 600
Minimum Income: 3x the Rent

#5006

(RLNE5414179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 have any available units?
3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 have?
Some of 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 Whitman Ave N Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University