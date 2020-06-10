All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3612 Greenwood Ave N

3612 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREMONT 2 BED, 1 BATH BUNGALOW FOR RENT IN FREMONT. 6 MO LEASE - *$1750/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW!*
*2 bed, 1 bath, 1440 SF; Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis; Large Yard*
*First month's rent ($1750) and security deposit ($1750) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

6 month lease only, possibly more. Email for details. This spacious classic Fremont home offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the heart of the sought after Fremont neighborhood. Home has large efficient living spaces, high ceilings and large windows in the main living spaces as well as higher ceilings in both bedrooms. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Bedrooms are spacious with sizable closets and large windows. W/D in home. Large basement with lots of storage. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Covered front porch, private patio with sitting area in front and large backyard as well. Rare find in Fremont!

Many large and small parks are close distance to the home, including the Gilman Playground and Woodland Park & Zoo. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. 4 bus lines go to all of Seattle. Schools are highly ranked and are very close by. These include:
-BF Day Elementary School
-Hamilton International Middle School
-Ballard High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Union, Puget Sound, Shilshole Bay, Lake Washington, Salmon Bay, Chittenden Locks
-Discovery Park, Woodland Park, Gas Works, Green Lake Park, Lawton Park
-UW, SPU, Interbay, Downtown Fremont, Seattle Center, Fishermens Terminal
-Broadmoor CC, Interbay Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Seattle Golf Club, Jefferson Golf Course

This home has everything you could want and more! Call or email today!

(RLNE4485144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Greenwood Ave N have any available units?
3612 Greenwood Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Greenwood Ave N have?
Some of 3612 Greenwood Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Greenwood Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Greenwood Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Greenwood Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Greenwood Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Greenwood Ave N offer parking?
No, 3612 Greenwood Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3612 Greenwood Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Greenwood Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Greenwood Ave N have a pool?
No, 3612 Greenwood Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Greenwood Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3612 Greenwood Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Greenwood Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 Greenwood Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
