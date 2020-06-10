3612 Greenwood Ave N

Amenities

FREMONT 2 BED, 1 BATH BUNGALOW FOR RENT IN FREMONT. 6 MO LEASE - *$1750/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW!*

*2 bed, 1 bath, 1440 SF; Pets Allowed on Case by Case basis; Large Yard*

*First month's rent ($1750) and security deposit ($1750) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



6 month lease only, possibly more. Email for details. This spacious classic Fremont home offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the heart of the sought after Fremont neighborhood. Home has large efficient living spaces, high ceilings and large windows in the main living spaces as well as higher ceilings in both bedrooms. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Bedrooms are spacious with sizable closets and large windows. W/D in home. Large basement with lots of storage. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Covered front porch, private patio with sitting area in front and large backyard as well. Rare find in Fremont!



Many large and small parks are close distance to the home, including the Gilman Playground and Woodland Park & Zoo. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. 4 bus lines go to all of Seattle. Schools are highly ranked and are very close by. These include:

-BF Day Elementary School

-Hamilton International Middle School

-Ballard High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Union, Puget Sound, Shilshole Bay, Lake Washington, Salmon Bay, Chittenden Locks

-Discovery Park, Woodland Park, Gas Works, Green Lake Park, Lawton Park

-UW, SPU, Interbay, Downtown Fremont, Seattle Center, Fishermens Terminal

-Broadmoor CC, Interbay Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Seattle Golf Club, Jefferson Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more! Call or email today!



