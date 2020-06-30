Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Gorgeous Seattle Two Bedroom/Two Bath Townhome - Just Blocks from Lake Washington - Available NOW!



Features:

- Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Washer/Dryer in home

- Carpet, tile, and hardwood flooring

- Private patio

- Street parking only.



Walking distance to groceries, restaurants, the lake and much more! Close to Jefferson Park Golf Course, Seattle Public Library, nearby schools include John Muir Elementary School, Franklin High School, among others.



Rental Terms:

Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 3608 S Charlestown St, Seattle, Washington 98144.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/3608-S-Charlestown-St-Seattle-WA-98144.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on AOC

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



