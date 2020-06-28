All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3551 NE 98th St.

3551 Northeast 98th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3551 Northeast 98th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Matthews Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3551 NE 98th St. Available 08/24/19 Sprawling Wedgwood Home - Stunning territorial view from this Wedgwood mid-century home. Easy, one level living features large living/dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including en suite master and two extra dens/offices. Multiple closets and laundry room. Two car garage, low maintenance yard. (Owners cover lawn care)

-Tenants pay all utilities.
-12 month lease minimum.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5083131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 NE 98th St. have any available units?
3551 NE 98th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3551 NE 98th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3551 NE 98th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 NE 98th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3551 NE 98th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3551 NE 98th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3551 NE 98th St. offers parking.
Does 3551 NE 98th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3551 NE 98th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 NE 98th St. have a pool?
No, 3551 NE 98th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3551 NE 98th St. have accessible units?
No, 3551 NE 98th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 NE 98th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3551 NE 98th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3551 NE 98th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3551 NE 98th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
