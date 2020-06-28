Amenities

on-site laundry garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3551 NE 98th St. Available 08/24/19 Sprawling Wedgwood Home - Stunning territorial view from this Wedgwood mid-century home. Easy, one level living features large living/dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including en suite master and two extra dens/offices. Multiple closets and laundry room. Two car garage, low maintenance yard. (Owners cover lawn care)



-Tenants pay all utilities.

-12 month lease minimum.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5083131)