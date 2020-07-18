Amenities

354 N 83rd St Available 08/01/20 Greenlake/ Greenwood Craftsman Home - This craftsman style house has 3+ bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor features hardwood floors, living room, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast nook. The top floor could be used as a study/office. Huge finished basement has large recreational room, another bedroom and a large laundry room with plenty of storage. This home has gas heat. Backyard has deck and mature plants. 2100 square feet. No Dogs / No Smoking $3,495/mo. + utilities. Available for move-in August 1st. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



