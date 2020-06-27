All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3530 Wallingford Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3530 Wallingford Ave N
Last updated September 20 2019 at 5:44 PM

3530 Wallingford Ave N

3530 Wallingford Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3530 Wallingford Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3530-wallingford-ave-n-2?p=Company

Second floor Wallingford apartment unit in great location. Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath quiet apartment within Walking distance to Burke Gilman Trail and Gas Works Park. Galley kitchen with electric oven and full size refrigerator. Well-sized bedroom and living room. Bamboo flooring. On-site storage locker. Walk to shops and Lake Union. On bus line. On site coin operated laundry room. Tenant pays electric. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. Tenant is responsible for electric, cable, and phone. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Wallingford Ave N have any available units?
3530 Wallingford Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Wallingford Ave N have?
Some of 3530 Wallingford Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Wallingford Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Wallingford Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Wallingford Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Wallingford Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3530 Wallingford Ave N offer parking?
No, 3530 Wallingford Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Wallingford Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Wallingford Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Wallingford Ave N have a pool?
No, 3530 Wallingford Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Wallingford Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3530 Wallingford Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Wallingford Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Wallingford Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University