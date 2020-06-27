Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3530-wallingford-ave-n-2?p=Company



Second floor Wallingford apartment unit in great location. Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath quiet apartment within Walking distance to Burke Gilman Trail and Gas Works Park. Galley kitchen with electric oven and full size refrigerator. Well-sized bedroom and living room. Bamboo flooring. On-site storage locker. Walk to shops and Lake Union. On bus line. On site coin operated laundry room. Tenant pays electric. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. Tenant is responsible for electric, cable, and phone. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



