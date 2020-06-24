All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

352 52nd Avenue NW

352 NW 52nd St · No Longer Available
Location

352 NW 52nd St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
352 52nd Avenue NW Available 04/01/20 Ballard House - Available April 1st! Charming mid-century Ballard home with great attention to details! The main floor features gorgeous hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, remodeled bathroom with soaking tub, and kitchen. The light filled living room overlooks a beautifully landscaped yard. The lower level includes a workshop, finished rec room, 3/4 bath, storage, and brand new washer/dryer. One car garage and ample street parking. Clean and efficient gas heat. You will love the fully fenced backyard, large deck, and gorgeous western sunsets with Olympic Range views.

Enjoy all that Ballard has to offer with its farmers market, great restaurants, cafes, and shopping. Parks and outdoor recreation abound. Close to bus lines and an easy commute to Downtown and South Lake Union. One cat okay with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #ballardrentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #farmersmarket #ballardlocks

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5585385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 52nd Avenue NW have any available units?
352 52nd Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 52nd Avenue NW have?
Some of 352 52nd Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 52nd Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
352 52nd Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 52nd Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 52nd Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 352 52nd Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 352 52nd Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 352 52nd Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 52nd Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 52nd Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 352 52nd Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 352 52nd Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 352 52nd Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 352 52nd Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 52nd Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.

