352 52nd Avenue NW Available 04/01/20 Ballard House - Available April 1st! Charming mid-century Ballard home with great attention to details! The main floor features gorgeous hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, remodeled bathroom with soaking tub, and kitchen. The light filled living room overlooks a beautifully landscaped yard. The lower level includes a workshop, finished rec room, 3/4 bath, storage, and brand new washer/dryer. One car garage and ample street parking. Clean and efficient gas heat. You will love the fully fenced backyard, large deck, and gorgeous western sunsets with Olympic Range views.



Enjoy all that Ballard has to offer with its farmers market, great restaurants, cafes, and shopping. Parks and outdoor recreation abound. Close to bus lines and an easy commute to Downtown and South Lake Union. One cat okay with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



No Dogs Allowed



