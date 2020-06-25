Amenities
Leschi Craftsman 3br/1bth $2,800 3515 S. Main St - Leschi Craftsman 3br/1bth $2,800 3515 S. Main St
An oasis in the City! Private setting near Lake, beach, and miles of running / biking trails. This 1906 craftsman fronts the Park. Just steps to Starbucks, tennis courts, and cafes. Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast! Views towards Mt. Rainier from deck. Covered rocking chair front porch with vistas of the Park. Large two car garage, plus separate bike or kayak storage . 10 minutes to downtown and I-90 access. Available now. 206.948.7616
No Pets Allowed
