Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

3515 S Main

3515 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

3515 South Main Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Leschi Craftsman 3br/1bth $2,800 3515 S. Main St - Leschi Craftsman 3br/1bth $2,800 3515 S. Main St

An oasis in the City! Private setting near Lake, beach, and miles of running / biking trails. This 1906 craftsman fronts the Park. Just steps to Starbucks, tennis courts, and cafes. Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast! Views towards Mt. Rainier from deck. Covered rocking chair front porch with vistas of the Park. Large two car garage, plus separate bike or kayak storage . 10 minutes to downtown and I-90 access. Available now. 206.948.7616

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5004963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 S Main have any available units?
3515 S Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3515 S Main currently offering any rent specials?
3515 S Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 S Main pet-friendly?
No, 3515 S Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3515 S Main offer parking?
Yes, 3515 S Main offers parking.
Does 3515 S Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 S Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 S Main have a pool?
No, 3515 S Main does not have a pool.
Does 3515 S Main have accessible units?
No, 3515 S Main does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 S Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 S Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 S Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 S Main does not have units with air conditioning.
