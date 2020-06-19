3512 S Hanford St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pet friendly tennis court

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 5, 2019!



Updated Mt Baker Craftsman with tons of curb appeal. Bathed in light this home was lovingly and completely remodeled in 2003 and underwent more renovations in 2015. This home offers a welcoming front porch, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, closet organizers, A/C, W/D, and a spacious outdoor garden cottage with shed. Located on a quiet street yet extremely convenient for downtown/airport commuters with close proximity to light rail and freeways. Enjoy many neighborhood green spaces, including the waterfront Mt. Baker Park with playground, tennis courts, and walking paths. Close to Mt. Baker Beach and Lake Washington as well. Come see your new home!



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12-18 month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.