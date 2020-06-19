All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3512 S Hanford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3512 S Hanford St
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:41 PM

3512 S Hanford St

3512 South Hanford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3512 South Hanford Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 5, 2019!

Updated Mt Baker Craftsman with tons of curb appeal. Bathed in light this home was lovingly and completely remodeled in 2003 and underwent more renovations in 2015. This home offers a welcoming front porch, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, closet organizers, A/C, W/D, and a spacious outdoor garden cottage with shed. Located on a quiet street yet extremely convenient for downtown/airport commuters with close proximity to light rail and freeways. Enjoy many neighborhood green spaces, including the waterfront Mt. Baker Park with playground, tennis courts, and walking paths. Close to Mt. Baker Beach and Lake Washington as well. Come see your new home!

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12-18 month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 S Hanford St have any available units?
3512 S Hanford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 S Hanford St have?
Some of 3512 S Hanford St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 S Hanford St currently offering any rent specials?
3512 S Hanford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 S Hanford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 S Hanford St is pet friendly.
Does 3512 S Hanford St offer parking?
No, 3512 S Hanford St does not offer parking.
Does 3512 S Hanford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 S Hanford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 S Hanford St have a pool?
No, 3512 S Hanford St does not have a pool.
Does 3512 S Hanford St have accessible units?
No, 3512 S Hanford St does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 S Hanford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 S Hanford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University