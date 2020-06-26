All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 4 2020 at 4:53 PM

351 W Olympic Place

351 West Olympic Place · No Longer Available
Location

351 West Olympic Place, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
*APPLICATION CURRENTLY PENDING* 2 Bedroom, 2.25 Bath Condominium at 351 W Olympic Place for rent! This gorgeous unit is 1,859 square feet and has a breathtaking view of the water. This unit is accompanied by a large kitchen, dining area, and beautiful bedrooms. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:00 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 W Olympic Place have any available units?
351 W Olympic Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 351 W Olympic Place currently offering any rent specials?
351 W Olympic Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 W Olympic Place pet-friendly?
No, 351 W Olympic Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 351 W Olympic Place offer parking?
No, 351 W Olympic Place does not offer parking.
Does 351 W Olympic Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 W Olympic Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 W Olympic Place have a pool?
Yes, 351 W Olympic Place has a pool.
Does 351 W Olympic Place have accessible units?
No, 351 W Olympic Place does not have accessible units.
Does 351 W Olympic Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 W Olympic Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 W Olympic Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 W Olympic Place does not have units with air conditioning.

