Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:13 AM

3422 36th Ave S

3422 36th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3422 36th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four bedroom, two full bathroom, two story, single family home with large deck, covered parking, and bonus room on a fully fenced sunny corner lot. Phenomenal location on a quiet one way street but convenient to Light Rail, Downtown, Shopping & I-90. Walk to Lake Washington, grocery, neighborhood dining, pea patch, and several parks. Remodeled in 2011 with updated floors, bathrooms, and kitchen featuring slab granite counter tops and cherry cabinetry. $45 non-refundable application fee and credit check required. Well trained pets welcome with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 36th Ave S have any available units?
3422 36th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3422 36th Ave S have?
Some of 3422 36th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3422 36th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3422 36th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 36th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3422 36th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3422 36th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3422 36th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3422 36th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3422 36th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 36th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3422 36th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3422 36th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3422 36th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 36th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3422 36th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
