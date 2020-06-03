3422 36th Ave S

Amenities
Four bedroom, two full bathroom, two story, single family home with large deck, covered parking, and bonus room on a fully fenced sunny corner lot. Phenomenal location on a quiet one way street but convenient to Light Rail, Downtown, Shopping & I-90. Walk to Lake Washington, grocery, neighborhood dining, pea patch, and several parks. Remodeled in 2011 with updated floors, bathrooms, and kitchen featuring slab granite counter tops and cherry cabinetry. $45 non-refundable application fee and credit check required. Well trained pets welcome with additional deposit.