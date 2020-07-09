3411 Cheasty Blvd. S.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a643ea027 ---- Great location for this updated 4 bedroom home! Minutes from downtown Seattle, but surrounded by greenery, this home is a perfect urban retreat. Open floor plan with spacious living room. Hardwood flooring in living room and kitchen area. Kitchen features granite counters and tile backsplash, plus large island for additional workspace and storage. All stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms (one with deck access) and full bath on upper level, huge family room, 4th bedroom and 2nd full bath downstairs. 2 fireplaces, one with woodstove insert. Decks on both front and back of the home. Lots of storage inside, 1 car attached garage. W/D in home. Near Jackson Greenbelt, only blocks away from Mt. Baker light rail station. Sorry, no pets. YEAR BUILT: 1965 SCHOOLS Elementary: Kimball Middle/Jr High: Mercer High: Franklin APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Washer Dryer PARKING 1 Car Attached Garage HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $3195. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties View