Seattle, WA
3411 Cheasty Blvd. S.
3411 Cheasty Blvd. S.

3411 Cheasty Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Cheasty Boulevard South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a643ea027 ---- Great location for this updated 4 bedroom home! Minutes from downtown Seattle, but surrounded by greenery, this home is a perfect urban retreat. Open floor plan with spacious living room. Hardwood flooring in living room and kitchen area. Kitchen features granite counters and tile backsplash, plus large island for additional workspace and storage. All stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms (one with deck access) and full bath on upper level, huge family room, 4th bedroom and 2nd full bath downstairs. 2 fireplaces, one with woodstove insert. Decks on both front and back of the home. Lots of storage inside, 1 car attached garage. W/D in home. Near Jackson Greenbelt, only blocks away from Mt. Baker light rail station. Sorry, no pets. YEAR BUILT: 1965 SCHOOLS Elementary: Kimball Middle/Jr High: Mercer High: Franklin APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Dishwasher Microwave Washer Dryer PARKING 1 Car Attached Garage HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $3195. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. have any available units?
3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. have?
Some of 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. is pet friendly.
Does 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. offers parking.
Does 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. have a pool?
No, 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. have accessible units?
No, 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 Cheasty Blvd. S. has units with dishwashers.

