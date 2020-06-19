All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

3403 27th Ave W

3403 27th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3403 27th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3403 27th Ave W Available 09/15/19 Magnolia Home - Available September 15th - Lovely updated home in desirable Magnolia! This four-bedroom, two bathroom home features 2400+ sq ft of living space, hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless appliances, room for dining, upper level master suite, and a one-car detached garage. Three bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Large bonus room, laundry, and storage in the lower level. Territorial views, gardens, and a non-through street add to the charm of this home. Yard is owner maintained and the deck off kitchen is perfect for entertaining and BBQs. One dog (under 40 lbs) and/or cat okay with an additional pet deposit. No smokers, please.

Wonderful Magnolia neighborhood boasts lovely homes, tree-lined streets, and Discovery Park. Walkable to Magnolia Village, restaurants, Pop Mounger pool, great schools, and shopping. Enjoy easy access to bus lines, Downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, Expedia, and South Lake Union.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #magnoliahomesforrent #magnoliaforlease

(RLNE5079313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 27th Ave W have any available units?
3403 27th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 27th Ave W have?
Some of 3403 27th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 27th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3403 27th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 27th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 27th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3403 27th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3403 27th Ave W offers parking.
Does 3403 27th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 27th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 27th Ave W have a pool?
Yes, 3403 27th Ave W has a pool.
Does 3403 27th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3403 27th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 27th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 27th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
