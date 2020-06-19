Amenities

3403 27th Ave W Available 09/15/19 Magnolia Home - Available September 15th - Lovely updated home in desirable Magnolia! This four-bedroom, two bathroom home features 2400+ sq ft of living space, hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless appliances, room for dining, upper level master suite, and a one-car detached garage. Three bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Large bonus room, laundry, and storage in the lower level. Territorial views, gardens, and a non-through street add to the charm of this home. Yard is owner maintained and the deck off kitchen is perfect for entertaining and BBQs. One dog (under 40 lbs) and/or cat okay with an additional pet deposit. No smokers, please.



Wonderful Magnolia neighborhood boasts lovely homes, tree-lined streets, and Discovery Park. Walkable to Magnolia Village, restaurants, Pop Mounger pool, great schools, and shopping. Enjoy easy access to bus lines, Downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, Expedia, and South Lake Union.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.



