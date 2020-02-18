Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3304 SW Admiral Way Available 07/13/20 Charming 2 Bd Bungalow - Bursting with curb appeal, this West Seattle charmer welcomes you with a gorgeous yard, lovingly-maintained landscaping and city and mountain views for days. Filled with thoughtful updates, this 2-bed, 1-bath home is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and is just a short commute to downtown Seattle. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the space give an easy flow with tons of natural light pouring in through large windows. Charming built-ins and beautiful wainscoting bring in plenty of character while the garage and unfinished basement ensure this home is both beautiful and functional. With the best location and perfect price this home is sure to go quick!



**Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 07/13



#5010



(RLNE5111359)