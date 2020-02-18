All apartments in Seattle
3304 SW Admiral Way
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:01 AM

3304 SW Admiral Way

3304 Southwest Admiral Way · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3304 Southwest Admiral Way, Seattle, WA 98126
North Admiral

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3304 SW Admiral Way · Avail. Jul 13

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3304 SW Admiral Way Available 07/13/20 Charming 2 Bd Bungalow - Bursting with curb appeal, this West Seattle charmer welcomes you with a gorgeous yard, lovingly-maintained landscaping and city and mountain views for days. Filled with thoughtful updates, this 2-bed, 1-bath home is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment and is just a short commute to downtown Seattle. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the space give an easy flow with tons of natural light pouring in through large windows. Charming built-ins and beautiful wainscoting bring in plenty of character while the garage and unfinished basement ensure this home is both beautiful and functional. With the best location and perfect price this home is sure to go quick!

**Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 07/13

#5010

(RLNE5111359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 SW Admiral Way have any available units?
3304 SW Admiral Way has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 SW Admiral Way have?
Some of 3304 SW Admiral Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 SW Admiral Way currently offering any rent specials?
3304 SW Admiral Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 SW Admiral Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 SW Admiral Way is pet friendly.
Does 3304 SW Admiral Way offer parking?
Yes, 3304 SW Admiral Way offers parking.
Does 3304 SW Admiral Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3304 SW Admiral Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 SW Admiral Way have a pool?
No, 3304 SW Admiral Way does not have a pool.
Does 3304 SW Admiral Way have accessible units?
No, 3304 SW Admiral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 SW Admiral Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 SW Admiral Way does not have units with dishwashers.
