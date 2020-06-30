All apartments in Seattle
330 NW 47th St
330 NW 47th St

330 Northwest 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 Northwest 47th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
330 NW 47th St Available 01/07/20 Exquisite Ballard Craftsman with Mountain View - Welcome home to this exquisite three bedroom, two and a half bath Ballard craftsman with views of the Olympic Mountains! This home features high ceilings, fir floors, and an abundance of beautiful details throughout. The expansive foyer invites you into the main level where you will enjoy a living room, formal dining room, chefs dream kitchen, half bath, and family room that opens to a spacious deck perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with en suite soaking tub, generously sized closets, skylights and built in shelving. A second good-sized bedroom with double closets and a three quarter bath complete the second story. The finished basement has a bonus room / office, a laundry room with washer / dryer and utility sink, lots of storage, and access to the attached garage. A second off street parking space is available. Relax on the front porch or revel in the foliage of the superb landscaping.

Situated between Ballard, Fremont, and Phinney neighborhoods, this home is the perfect starting point to explore your city. Take advantage of the first class dining and shopping, farmers markets, and Seattle landmarks and parks. Easy commute to downtown and South Lake Union.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~12 month lease. 24 month lease considered.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Furnace filter program $10 monthly.
~Yard service included with additional $75 per month.
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet screening required. Additional pet rent will apply.

(RLNE5427716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 NW 47th St have any available units?
330 NW 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 NW 47th St have?
Some of 330 NW 47th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 NW 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
330 NW 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 NW 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 NW 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 330 NW 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 330 NW 47th St offers parking.
Does 330 NW 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 NW 47th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 NW 47th St have a pool?
No, 330 NW 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 330 NW 47th St have accessible units?
No, 330 NW 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 330 NW 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 NW 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.

