Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

330 NW 47th St Available 01/07/20 Exquisite Ballard Craftsman with Mountain View - Welcome home to this exquisite three bedroom, two and a half bath Ballard craftsman with views of the Olympic Mountains! This home features high ceilings, fir floors, and an abundance of beautiful details throughout. The expansive foyer invites you into the main level where you will enjoy a living room, formal dining room, chefs dream kitchen, half bath, and family room that opens to a spacious deck perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with en suite soaking tub, generously sized closets, skylights and built in shelving. A second good-sized bedroom with double closets and a three quarter bath complete the second story. The finished basement has a bonus room / office, a laundry room with washer / dryer and utility sink, lots of storage, and access to the attached garage. A second off street parking space is available. Relax on the front porch or revel in the foliage of the superb landscaping.



Situated between Ballard, Fremont, and Phinney neighborhoods, this home is the perfect starting point to explore your city. Take advantage of the first class dining and shopping, farmers markets, and Seattle landmarks and parks. Easy commute to downtown and South Lake Union.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~12 month lease. 24 month lease considered.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Furnace filter program $10 monthly.

~Yard service included with additional $75 per month.

~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet screening required. Additional pet rent will apply.



(RLNE5427716)