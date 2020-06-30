All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3250 48th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3250 48th Ave SW
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

3250 48th Ave SW

3250 48th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Admiral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3250 48th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in West Seattle - This home has been newly remodeled from top to bottom with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and counters. The main floor hosts 2 beds and 1 bath along with the kitchen and living room. The lower floor features 2 beds and 1 bath as well in addition to an extra living space.Large backyard with deck for entertaining. Parking at side of home.

First and security deposit of equal amount at move in. $40 application fee per person. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work. Small pets allowed with $30/mo pet based rent. No smoking. Please contact us for a showing. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE5348571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 48th Ave SW have any available units?
3250 48th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3250 48th Ave SW have?
Some of 3250 48th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 48th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3250 48th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 48th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3250 48th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 3250 48th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3250 48th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3250 48th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 48th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 48th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3250 48th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3250 48th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3250 48th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 48th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 48th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University