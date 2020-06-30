3250 48th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in West Seattle - This home has been newly remodeled from top to bottom with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and counters. The main floor hosts 2 beds and 1 bath along with the kitchen and living room. The lower floor features 2 beds and 1 bath as well in addition to an extra living space.Large backyard with deck for entertaining. Parking at side of home.



First and security deposit of equal amount at move in. $40 application fee per person. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work. Small pets allowed with $30/mo pet based rent. No smoking. Please contact us for a showing. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE5348571)