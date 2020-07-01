325 NW 46th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sweet bright duplex in Ballard - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/r4s2IswRCvE

SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/6a861660cf



Sunlight streams into this adorable well-kept duplex in the perfect Ballard location. It feels like a sweet little house - far from an apartment in an apartment building! Beautiful wood floors throughout - enjoy an open spacious living room/dining room area attached to a kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and a utility area with the washer/dryer. There is access to both the front yard and the beautifully landscaped backyard - yardwork is included! There are two efficient healing/cooling units to keep you comfortable in all weather.



Everything is convenient in this sweet spot nestled between Greenlake, Fremont, Ballard and Phinney Ridge. Walk a few short blocks to Fred Meyer or Hales Brewery! Rated as VERY WALKABLE and VERY BIKEABLE on walkscore.com. Good transit options for downtown and S. Lake Union. One pet on case-by-case with deposit. First and security deposit. $45 application fee per adult.Renter's liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates Questions? Call 206-577-0597



Great Convenient Location

Bright, sun-filled space

Gorgeous wood floors

Landscaped backyard



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/r4s2IswRCvE

SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/6a861660cf



(RLNE5214954)