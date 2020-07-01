All apartments in Seattle
325 NW 46th St
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

325 NW 46th St

325 Northwest 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

325 Northwest 46th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sweet bright duplex in Ballard - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/r4s2IswRCvE
SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/6a861660cf

Sunlight streams into this adorable well-kept duplex in the perfect Ballard location. It feels like a sweet little house - far from an apartment in an apartment building! Beautiful wood floors throughout - enjoy an open spacious living room/dining room area attached to a kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and a utility area with the washer/dryer. There is access to both the front yard and the beautifully landscaped backyard - yardwork is included! There are two efficient healing/cooling units to keep you comfortable in all weather.

Everything is convenient in this sweet spot nestled between Greenlake, Fremont, Ballard and Phinney Ridge. Walk a few short blocks to Fred Meyer or Hales Brewery! Rated as VERY WALKABLE and VERY BIKEABLE on walkscore.com. Good transit options for downtown and S. Lake Union. One pet on case-by-case with deposit. First and security deposit. $45 application fee per adult.Renter's liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates Questions? Call 206-577-0597

Great Convenient Location
Bright, sun-filled space
Gorgeous wood floors
Landscaped backyard

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/r4s2IswRCvE
SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/6a861660cf

(RLNE5214954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 NW 46th St have any available units?
325 NW 46th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 NW 46th St have?
Some of 325 NW 46th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 NW 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
325 NW 46th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 NW 46th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 NW 46th St is pet friendly.
Does 325 NW 46th St offer parking?
No, 325 NW 46th St does not offer parking.
Does 325 NW 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 NW 46th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 NW 46th St have a pool?
No, 325 NW 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 325 NW 46th St have accessible units?
No, 325 NW 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 325 NW 46th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 NW 46th St has units with dishwashers.

