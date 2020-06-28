Amenities

3244 NE 91st St Available 09/04/19 Adorable Wedgewood Cottage for Lease - Cute, affordable and private Wedgewood Cottage! Easy one level living. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Oversized bedroom and living room. The yard is very private, fully fenced and very charming. Updated appliances. Mudroom off kitchen and new back deck. This home has been well cared for.



Detached garage offers ample storage space and parking for two cars. Makes an excellent workshop or hobby space.



-Tenant pays all utilities.

-Yard care may be included, or tenants may care for yard for rent discount.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be paid in up to 6 payments, please inquire.

-No pets allowed



