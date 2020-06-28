All apartments in Seattle
3244 NE 91st St

3244 Northeast 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3244 Northeast 91st Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
3244 NE 91st St Available 09/04/19 Adorable Wedgewood Cottage for Lease - Cute, affordable and private Wedgewood Cottage! Easy one level living. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Oversized bedroom and living room. The yard is very private, fully fenced and very charming. Updated appliances. Mudroom off kitchen and new back deck. This home has been well cared for.

Detached garage offers ample storage space and parking for two cars. Makes an excellent workshop or hobby space.

-Tenant pays all utilities.
-Yard care may be included, or tenants may care for yard for rent discount.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be paid in up to 6 payments, please inquire.
-No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 NE 91st St have any available units?
3244 NE 91st St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3244 NE 91st St have?
Some of 3244 NE 91st St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 NE 91st St currently offering any rent specials?
3244 NE 91st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 NE 91st St pet-friendly?
No, 3244 NE 91st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3244 NE 91st St offer parking?
Yes, 3244 NE 91st St offers parking.
Does 3244 NE 91st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 NE 91st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 NE 91st St have a pool?
No, 3244 NE 91st St does not have a pool.
Does 3244 NE 91st St have accessible units?
No, 3244 NE 91st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 NE 91st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3244 NE 91st St does not have units with dishwashers.
