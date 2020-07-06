324 Summit Ave E

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!
Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria
Fantastic in-city living w/your own garage! Unbeatable location with a 97 walk score - close to Broadway, Downtown, South Lake Union. Top floor corner unit has been wonderfully maintained. Updated kitchen=new stainless steel appliances, granite counter, slate floor, maple cabs. Large bathroom with own W/D, hardwood floors throughout, tons of storage/closets. This southwest facing unit gets ample sunlight throughout the year.
Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 15-18 month lease. Cats only allowed. No smoking.
Minimum credit score: 680
Co-signers accepted: NO
Renters insurance required: YES
Verified income ratio: 3X the monthly rent.
Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.
