324 Summit Ave E
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:23 PM

324 Summit Ave E

324 Summit Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

324 Summit Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
AVAILABLE NOW!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Fantastic in-city living w/your own garage! Unbeatable location with a 97 walk score - close to Broadway, Downtown, South Lake Union. Top floor corner unit has been wonderfully maintained. Updated kitchen=new stainless steel appliances, granite counter, slate floor, maple cabs. Large bathroom with own W/D, hardwood floors throughout, tons of storage/closets. This southwest facing unit gets ample sunlight throughout the year.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 15-18 month lease. Cats only allowed. No smoking.

Minimum credit score: 680
Co-signers accepted: NO
Renters insurance required: YES
Verified income ratio: 3X the monthly rent.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

