324 Summit Ave E

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Fantastic in-city living w/your own garage! Unbeatable location with a 97 walk score - close to Broadway, Downtown, South Lake Union. Top floor corner unit has been wonderfully maintained. Updated kitchen=new stainless steel appliances, granite counter, slate floor, maple cabs. Large bathroom with own W/D, hardwood floors throughout, tons of storage/closets. This southwest facing unit gets ample sunlight throughout the year.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 15-18 month lease. Cats only allowed. No smoking.



Minimum credit score: 680

Co-signers accepted: NO

Renters insurance required: YES

Verified income ratio: 3X the monthly rent.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



