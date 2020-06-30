3233 Conkling Place West,

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NOW available for 18 month lease / 3br/2ba on Queen Anne on / off street parking !! - Desirable Queen Anne neighborhood.



Classic brick family home. 3 bd/ 2 ba 1,986 sf plus built-in garage and driveway.



Features fireplace on both levels. Living, dining, kitchen open onto backyard patio. Lower level adds Bonus room, laundry, enclosed office and separate storage room. Skylight, corner windows and full glass across the back provides healthy natural light.



Excellent home with Coe Elementary just up the hill, short walk to stores/restaurants. Pet friendly.



must sign an 18 month lease



(RLNE5249273)