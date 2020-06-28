Amenities

Take a closer look at this splendid 2,760-square-foot, single-family home (1-floor area) on the peaceful Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle, Washington now!



This furnished home has 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; and 3-car street parking, assigned.



The cozy and elegant interior features polished hardwood/tile floor, fireplace, high vaulted ceiling, and furniture. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a smooth countertop; and appliances such as 2 refrigerators; oven/range; dishwasher; and 2 microwaves. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for a stress-free sleep. Its bathrooms are cozy and tidy places to do routine personal hygiene activities.



The home has installed gas heating for climate control.



An in-unit washer and dryer are provided and included in the rent.



The exterior has a nice yard, patio; deck; garden; balcony, and sports court --- perfect places to hang out with the family or friends. The tenants will take care of the yard.



No pets allowed, sorry.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, electricity, gas, trash, sewage, and landscaping.



This property is conveniently located near the park, Business Center, and public transportation.



Walk Score: 90

Transit Score: 81



323 Ward Street has a Walk Score of 90 out of 100. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

323 Ward Street is approximately a mere 16-minute walk from the South Lake Union Streetcar at the Westlake Ave N & Mercer St stop.



Nearby parks: Ward Springs Park, Bhy Kracke Park, and Highland Plc Park.



Nearby Schools:

Hay Elementary School - 0.35 miles, 9/10

Mcclure Middle School - 0.72 miles, 7/10

Ballard High School - 3.57 miles, 9/10

The Center School - 0.44 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

4 - 0.2 mile

3 - 0.2 mile

13 - 0.3 mile

2 - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.7 mile

Link light rail - 1.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



