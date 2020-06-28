All apartments in Seattle
323 Ward Street

Location

323 Ward Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
business center
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
Take a closer look at this splendid 2,760-square-foot, single-family home (1-floor area) on the peaceful Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle, Washington now!

This furnished home has 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; and 3-car street parking, assigned.

The cozy and elegant interior features polished hardwood/tile floor, fireplace, high vaulted ceiling, and furniture. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a smooth countertop; and appliances such as 2 refrigerators; oven/range; dishwasher; and 2 microwaves. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for a stress-free sleep. Its bathrooms are cozy and tidy places to do routine personal hygiene activities.

The home has installed gas heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are provided and included in the rent.

The exterior has a nice yard, patio; deck; garden; balcony, and sports court --- perfect places to hang out with the family or friends. The tenants will take care of the yard.

No pets allowed, sorry.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, electricity, gas, trash, sewage, and landscaping.

This property is conveniently located near the park, Business Center, and public transportation.

Walk Score: 90
Transit Score: 81

323 Ward Street has a Walk Score of 90 out of 100. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.
323 Ward Street is approximately a mere 16-minute walk from the South Lake Union Streetcar at the Westlake Ave N & Mercer St stop.

Nearby parks: Ward Springs Park, Bhy Kracke Park, and Highland Plc Park.

Nearby Schools:
Hay Elementary School - 0.35 miles, 9/10
Mcclure Middle School - 0.72 miles, 7/10
Ballard High School - 3.57 miles, 9/10
The Center School - 0.44 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
4 - 0.2 mile
3 - 0.2 mile
13 - 0.3 mile
2 - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.7 mile
Link light rail - 1.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

