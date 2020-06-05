3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410

Amenities

Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in the best and very walkable North Delridge neighborhood in Seattle. This unit is close to and from Downtown Seattle and public transportation stops/hub.



FEATURES:

- Bright and airy interior tile flooring, high vaulted ceiling, track/recessed lighting, large picture windows with a nice view, remodeled bathroom, and big bedroom

- Kitchen with quartz countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances:

refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Bathroom with vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror

- Balcony

- Central heating and gas fireplace

- In-unit washer and dryer

- 1 covered, assigned parking



No pets and no smoking allowed. The renter pays electricity. Water, trash, gas, sewage, cable, internet, HOA fees, and parking will all be covered by the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 77



Nearby parks: West Seattle Recreation Center, Dragonfly Pavillion, and Delridge Playfield.



Bus lines:

21 - 0.1 mile

55 - 0.1 mile

773 - 0.1 mile

50 - 0.1 mile



No Pets Allowed



