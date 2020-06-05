All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410

3221 Southwest Avalon Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3221 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in the best and very walkable North Delridge neighborhood in Seattle. This unit is close to and from Downtown Seattle and public transportation stops/hub.

FEATURES:
- Bright and airy interior tile flooring, high vaulted ceiling, track/recessed lighting, large picture windows with a nice view, remodeled bathroom, and big bedroom
- Kitchen with quartz countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances:
refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Bathroom with vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror
- Balcony
- Central heating and gas fireplace
- In-unit washer and dryer
- 1 covered, assigned parking

No pets and no smoking allowed. The renter pays electricity. Water, trash, gas, sewage, cable, internet, HOA fees, and parking will all be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 77

Nearby parks: West Seattle Recreation Center, Dragonfly Pavillion, and Delridge Playfield.

Bus lines:
21 - 0.1 mile
55 - 0.1 mile
773 - 0.1 mile
50 - 0.1 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 have any available units?
3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 have?
Some of 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 pet-friendly?
No, 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 does offer parking.
Does 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 have a pool?
No, 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 have accessible units?
No, 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3221 Southwest Avalon Way Unit 410?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity