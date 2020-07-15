3218 31st Ave W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HOUSE - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Hardwood floors in living space. Kitchen with New Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Fireplace in Living Room. Some territorial view. Large Rec. Room in basement/ Utility room with full sized Washer / Dryer. Electric Heat Pump; Tenant pays all utilities. Attached 1+ car garage and work area. Large terraced yard. Patio area off kitchen. Small deck off of front door. No Smoking allowed on property. Pets (NO DOGS) case-by-case.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



Near Bus Line



On-Site Laundry Facilities



Balcony / Patio / Deck



Washer/Dryer In Unit



Dishwasher



View



Hardwood Floors



Fireplace



Storage



Yard

PROPERTY DETAILS:

Square Footage:1860 sq. ft

Floors:2

Lease Info/Special Rates:1 year lease; First months rent and deposits required.

Utility Info:Electric Heat Pump; Tenant pays all utilities.

Year Built:1950