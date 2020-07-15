3218 31st Ave W

Amenities
HOUSE - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Hardwood floors in living space. Kitchen with New Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Fireplace in Living Room. Some territorial view. Large Rec. Room in basement/ Utility room with full sized Washer / Dryer. Electric Heat Pump; Tenant pays all utilities. Attached 1+ car garage and work area. Large terraced yard. Patio area off kitchen. Small deck off of front door. No Smoking allowed on property. Pets (NO DOGS) case-by-case.
PROPERTY AMENITIES:
Near Bus Line
On-Site Laundry Facilities
Balcony / Patio / Deck
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Dishwasher
View
Hardwood Floors
Fireplace
Storage
Yard
PROPERTY DETAILS:
Square Footage:1860 sq. ft
Floors:2
Lease Info/Special Rates:1 year lease; First months rent and deposits required.
Utility Info:Electric Heat Pump; Tenant pays all utilities.
Year Built:1950