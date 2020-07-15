All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:43 AM

3218 31st Ave W

3218 31st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3218 31st Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOUSE - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Hardwood floors in living space. Kitchen with New Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Fireplace in Living Room. Some territorial view. Large Rec. Room in basement/ Utility room with full sized Washer / Dryer. Electric Heat Pump; Tenant pays all utilities. Attached 1+ car garage and work area. Large terraced yard. Patio area off kitchen. Small deck off of front door. No Smoking allowed on property. Pets (NO DOGS) case-by-case.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

Near Bus Line

On-Site Laundry Facilities

Balcony / Patio / Deck

Washer/Dryer In Unit

Dishwasher

View

Hardwood Floors

Fireplace

Storage

Yard
PROPERTY DETAILS:
Square Footage:1860 sq. ft
Floors:2
Lease Info/Special Rates:1 year lease; First months rent and deposits required.
Utility Info:Electric Heat Pump; Tenant pays all utilities.
Year Built:1950

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 31st Ave W have any available units?
3218 31st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 31st Ave W have?
Some of 3218 31st Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 31st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3218 31st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 31st Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 31st Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3218 31st Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3218 31st Ave W offers parking.
Does 3218 31st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3218 31st Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 31st Ave W have a pool?
No, 3218 31st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3218 31st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3218 31st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 31st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 31st Ave W has units with dishwashers.
